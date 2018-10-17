Log in
Robb Espinosa Joins AMP Robotics as Vice President of Operations

10/17/2018 | 11:00am CEST

Recycling and Waste Management Veteran Brings Operational Expertise to Support Growth and Scale

AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to the recycling and waste management industry, has hired Robb Espinosa as vice president of operations. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing and scaling AMP’s operations, field engineering, and technical support. He will report to CEO Matanya Horowitz.

“Robb’s deep experience designing, building, managing, and operating recycling and waste processing facilities is a perfect fit for AMP,” said Horowitz. “Given his background, Robb deeply understands the transformative potential of AI in recycling. His expertise managing rapidly scaling companies will be invaluable as we continue to profitably grow our business.”

Espinosa brings more than 30 years of recycling and waste management industry experience to AMP. He has held leadership roles in a variety of industrial scale processing companies. Most recently, he was COO at Midwest Recycling Service and Sales where he helped to design, build, commission, and optimize numerous material recovery facilities (MRFs) nationwide. Previously, he was vice president of operations for Rational Energies, a plastics recycler that processes waste into fuel. Prior to that, he held leadership positions for Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), Greenstar North America, and TRI-R Systems Corp.

“I look forward to using my industry expertise to scale AMP’s impressive technology platform and help the company grow to meet demand,” said Espinosa. “AMP’s innovations in AI bring groundbreaking applications to generate better quality, lower cost, and higher throughput over traditional processing and labor practices without a significant change to existing operations or additional capital investment, outside of AMP’s products.”

Espinosa holds a BA in Organizational Development from Regis University in Denver, Colorado.

About AMP Robotics Corp.

AMP Robotics™ is an industrial artificial intelligence technology company that is changing the economics of material recovery and recycling. AMP’s breakthrough technology automates the identification, sorting, and processing of material streams to extract maximum value for material recovery facilities (MRFs) that process municipal solid waste, construction and demolition, e-waste, and auto-shredding. AMP's engineering design lowers the cost of capital investment with fast modular implementation easily dropping into existing facility infrastructure without costly retrofits or interruption to operations. To learn more about the company, visit www.amprobotics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
