Robb Espinosa Joins AMP Robotics as Vice President of Operations

Recycling and Waste Management Veteran Brings Operational Expertise to
Support Growth and Scale
AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)
and robotics to the recycling and waste management industry, has hired
Robb Espinosa as vice president of operations. In this role, he is
responsible for overseeing and scaling AMP’s operations, field
engineering, and technical support. He will report to CEO Matanya
Horowitz.
“Robb’s deep experience designing, building, managing, and operating
recycling and waste processing facilities is a perfect fit for AMP,”
said Horowitz. “Given his background, Robb deeply understands the
transformative potential of AI in recycling. His expertise managing
rapidly scaling companies will be invaluable as we continue to
profitably grow our business.”
Espinosa brings more than 30 years of recycling and waste management
industry experience to AMP. He has held leadership roles in a variety of
industrial scale processing companies. Most recently, he was COO at
Midwest Recycling Service and Sales where he helped to design, build,
commission, and optimize numerous material recovery facilities (MRFs)
nationwide. Previously, he was vice president of operations for Rational
Energies, a plastics recycler that processes waste into fuel. Prior to
that, he held leadership positions for Bulk Handling Systems (BHS),
Greenstar North America, and TRI-R Systems Corp.
“I look forward to using my industry expertise to scale AMP’s impressive
technology platform and help the company grow to meet demand,” said
Espinosa. “AMP’s innovations in AI bring groundbreaking applications to
generate better quality, lower cost, and higher throughput over
traditional processing and labor practices without a significant change
to existing operations or additional capital investment, outside of
AMP’s products.”
Espinosa holds a BA in Organizational Development from Regis University
in Denver, Colorado.
About AMP Robotics Corp.
AMP Robotics™ is an industrial artificial intelligence technology
company that is changing the economics of material recovery and
recycling. AMP’s breakthrough technology automates the identification,
sorting, and processing of material streams to extract maximum value for
material recovery facilities (MRFs) that process municipal solid waste,
construction and demolition, e-waste, and auto-shredding. AMP's
engineering design lowers the cost of capital investment with fast
modular implementation easily dropping into existing facility
infrastructure without costly retrofits or interruption to operations.
To learn more about the company, visit www.amprobotics.com.
