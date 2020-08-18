Log in
Robbie McAboy selected as District Manager for the Ely District

08/18/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

ELY, Nev. - The Bureau of Land Management has selected Robbie McAboy as its new Ely District Manager. McAboy assumed her new post on August 17.

A longtime member of the BLM Nevada team, Robbie was previously the Associate District Manager for the Winnemucca District and has held several federal positions in the BLM and U.S. Forest Service.

'I am extremely excited to have Robbie as our District Manager for the Ely District,' said Jon Raby, BLM Nevada State Director. 'The Ely District is a dynamic area of the state and the team there has a diverse set of roles and responsibilities in managing the public's lands. Whether it is responding to wildfires, authorizing mining and grazing actions, managing important fish and wildlife habitat, reducing wildfire threats through hazardous fuels reduction, managing wild horses and burros, supporting the local community and economy, or contributing to the many recreational and public events, this is an important mission and a great team. Robbie is an outstanding and proven leader who can take the Ely team into the future.'

Raby also thanks Shane DeForest, who has served as the acting District Manager for most of the past year.

Robbie graduated cum laude from Alabama A&M University in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in Forestry. Following graduation, she began her federal career on the Uinta National Forest. She went on to spend 10 years with the Forest Service before transferring to the BLM Southern Nevada District where she managed the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and served as Site Manager for the Walking Box Ranch.

Prior to Winnemucca, Robbie served as the Elko District Manager and before that, she was the National Dingell Act Coordinator. Throughout her BLM career, Robbie has been entrusted to oversee a number of high-profile projects and initiatives and continues to answer the call to support BLM Nevada.

In her free time, Robbie enjoys hiking and spending time with family and friends.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 16:01:07 UTC
