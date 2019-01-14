Robbins Arroyo LLP: Danske Bank (DNKEY) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018. Danske Bank is the largest financial institution in Denmark during the relevant period.

Danske Bank Accused of Money Laundering

According to the complaint, between at least 2012 and March 2016, money laundering occurred at Danske Bank's Estonian bank branch, even after a whistleblower alerted the company that its Baltic Branches were engaged in money laundering linked to Russia. Danske Bank actively concealed the extent and severity of its culpability from investors, and saw its ADR value rise with several corporate debt rating increases that raised hundreds of millions of dollars by issuing and selling bonds in the European bond markets. Danske Bank is now under investigation by regulators in five countries – including by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Treasury Department, and Department of Justice – and faces billions of dollars in potential fines and penalties. Danske Bank's own internal investigation revealed that the wrongdoing was facilitated by a lack of internal controls and demonstrated that more than $230 billion had flowed from Russia and other countries through Danske Bank's tiny Estonian branch – more than all the corporate profits in Russia in a year. As the market learned the full extent of the company's prior reliance on illicit profits and the regulatory exposure, the market price of Danske Bank ADRs plummeted, erasing more than $2.54 billion in market capitalization.

Danske Bank Shareholders Have Legal Options

