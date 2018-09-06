Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sea Limited (SE) on Behalf of Shareholders

09/06/2018 | 02:41am CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) violated federal securities laws. Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:

https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/sea-limited/

Sea Limited Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
