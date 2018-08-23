Robbins Arroyo LLP: LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of LogMeIn, Inc. (NasdaqGS:
LOGM) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers
and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018. LogMeIn provides a
portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and
access, and customer engagement and support solutions.
LogMeIn Accused of Failing to Disclose Declining Renewal Rates For
Its Services
According to the complaint, many of LogMeIn's services are offered
through subscription contracts and, in turn, the company's ability to
grow depends in part on subscription renewals. However, LogMeIn had
aggressively moved customers from monthly to annual payments, failed to
deliver planned product enhancements, and was slow to address product
quality issues. As a result, LogMeIn's customers, who struggled to do
business with the company, turned to LogMeIn's competitors. On July 26,
2018, LogMeIn admitted that the company had implemented strategies that
negatively impacted renewal rates of certain of its services. On this
news, LogMeIn's stock fell over 25% to close at $77.85 per share on July
27, 2018 and has yet to recover.
LogMeIn Shareholders Have Legal Options
