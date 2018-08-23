Robbins Arroyo LLP: LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of LogMeIn, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOGM) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018. LogMeIn provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/logmein-inc/

LogMeIn Accused of Failing to Disclose Declining Renewal Rates For Its Services

According to the complaint, many of LogMeIn's services are offered through subscription contracts and, in turn, the company's ability to grow depends in part on subscription renewals. However, LogMeIn had aggressively moved customers from monthly to annual payments, failed to deliver planned product enhancements, and was slow to address product quality issues. As a result, LogMeIn's customers, who struggled to do business with the company, turned to LogMeIn's competitors. On July 26, 2018, LogMeIn admitted that the company had implemented strategies that negatively impacted renewal rates of certain of its services. On this news, LogMeIn's stock fell over 25% to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018 and has yet to recover.

LogMeIn Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Robbins Arroyo LLP offers a FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005702/en/