Robbins Arroyo LLP: Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Metro Bank PLC (OTC: MBNKF)
has filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged
violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between March 6,
2018 and May 1, 2019. Metro Bank provides retail and commercial banking
services in the United Kingdom.
Metro Bank Accused of Misleading Investors
According to the complaint, Metro Bank falsely represented the
effectiveness of its risk management policies and control since 2018. In
January 2019, Metro Bank disclosed that it had misclassified the risk
terms of hundreds of millions of pounds of loans. On this news, Metro
Bank's stock fell nearly 35% to close at $18.80 per share on January 23,
2019. On January 31, 2019, the Financial Times revealed that the
realization of the accounting errors was not found during Metro Bank's
own audit, but was in response to a financial services regulatory body's
concerns with its loans. In February 2019, Metro Bank revealed that the
multiple regulatory bodies had initiated investigations into the
situation. On this news, Metro Bank's shares fell over 22% to close at
$13.25 per share on February 27, 2019. In May 2019, Metro Bank's 1Q
presentation revealed reduced profits and a loss of a number of large
customers due to the misclassification fiasco. On this news, Metro
Bank's stock fell over 18% over the next two trading days to close at
$8.50 per share on May 3, 2019, and has yet to recover.
Metro Bank Shareholders Have Legal Options
