Robbins Arroyo LLP: Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) Misled Shareholders According to Complaint

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Welbilt, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBT)
filed a complaint against the company's officers and directors for
breaches of fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, and waste. Welbilt is a
commercial foodservice equipment company that designs, manufactures, and
supplies food and beverage equipment worldwide.
Welbilt Announces Restatement of Consolidated Financial Statements
and Material Weakness Relating to Income Taxes
According to the complaint, on November 5, 2018, the company filed a
report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission titled
"Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related
Audit Report or Completed Interim Review" announcing that previously
issued financial statements as of December 31, 2016, could no longer be
relied upon to do "prior period errors" primarily related to certain
income tax computations. Welbilt disclosed that it discovered errors in
the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of
intangible assets by the same entity that resulted in an understatement
of the U.S. tax liability. Due to these errors, Welbilt would restate
its consolidated financial statements for year ended December 31, 2016,
and revise the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2017. On this news, the
price of Welbilt's stock fell by 27% over the next two trading sessions,
closing at $14.00 on November 8, 2018, and has yet to recover.
Welbilt Shareholders Have Legal Options
