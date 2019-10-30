Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announce Proposed Settlement in the ARCP Securities Litigation

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the ARCP Securities Litigation:

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE COMMON STOCK, PREFERRED STOCK, OR DEBT SECURITIES OF AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL PROPERTIES, INC. (“ARCP”, NOW KNOWN AS VEREIT, INC.) OR ARC PROPERTIES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, L.P. (NOW KNOWN AS VEREIT OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, L.P.) (“ARCP SECURITIES”) DURING THE PERIOD BETWEEN FEBRUARY 28, 2013 AND OCTOBER 29, 2014 (THE “CLASS PERIOD”)

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on January 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Alvin K. Hellerstein at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the “Settlement”) of the above-captioned action as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement (“Stipulation”)1 for $1,025,000,000.00 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) to award Lead Counsel attorneys’ fees and costs, charges and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”), which is discussed below) and, if so, in what amounts; (4) to pay Plaintiffs for their costs and expenses in representing the Class out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; and (5) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED ARCP SECURITIES BETWEEN FEBRUARY 28, 2013 AND OCTOBER 29, 2014, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form by mail (postmarked no later than January 23, 2020) or electronically (no later than January 23, 2020). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim and Release by January 23, 2020, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you are a Member of the Class and did not timely and validly request exclusion therefrom in accordance with the requirements set forth by the Court in connection with the Notice of Pendency of Class Action, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim and Release.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim and Release, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation and other settlement documents, online at www.ARCPSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by writing to:

ARCP Securities Litigation

c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC

P.O. Box 43434

Providence, RI 02940-3434

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim and Release, may be made to a representative of Lead Counsel:

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP

Rick Nelson

c/o Shareholder Relations

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101

Telephone: 800/449-4900

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY LEAD COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND EXPENSES AND/OR THE AWARDS TO PLAINTIFFS PURSUANT TO 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR REPRESENTATION OF THE CLASS. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO LEAD COUNSEL AND ARCP’S COUNSEL BY DECEMBER 31, 2019, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

DATED: October 4, 2019 __________________________________ BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

________________________ 1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.ARCPSecuritiesLitigation.com. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Stipulation.

