Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Adjourned Hearing Date in the SAIC Securities Litigation

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the SAIC Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

____________________________________ x In re SAIC, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION _____________________________________ This Document Relates To: ALL ACTIONS. _____________________________________ : : : : : : x Master File No. 1:12-cv-01353-GHW CLASS ACTION NOTICE OF NEW HEARING DATE

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SAIC, INC. (“SAIC”) (NOW KNOWN AS LEIDOS, INC.) COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MARCH 25, 2011 AND JUNE 2, 2011, INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, a hearing, which had previously been scheduled for April 2, 2020, has, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, been adjourned by the Court. The hearing will now be held on June 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDT, before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, in Courtroom 12 C, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Litigation for the sum of $6,500,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether, thereafter, this Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice against SAIC as set forth in the Amended Stipulation of Settlement dated June 26, 2019; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; (4) the reasonableness of the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of expenses incurred in connection with this Litigation, together with interest thereon; and (5) the reasonableness of the requests for reimbursement of Lead Plaintiffs’ reasonable costs and expenses in connection with their representation of the Class pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The hearing may be further continued by the Court if circumstances so require. Any further updates will be available on the Settlement website, www.SAICSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by calling Lead Counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Shareholder Relations, at 1-800-449-4900.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: March 27, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005623/en/