Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Adjourned Hearing Date in the SAIC Securities Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the SAIC Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

 ____________________________________

x

 

In re SAIC, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

_____________________________________

This Document Relates To:

      ALL ACTIONS.

 

_____________________________________

:

:

:

:

:

:

x

Master File No. 1:12-cv-01353-GHW

 

CLASS ACTION

 

NOTICE OF NEW HEARING DATE

 

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SAIC, INC. (“SAIC”) (NOW KNOWN AS LEIDOS, INC.) COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MARCH 25, 2011 AND JUNE 2, 2011, INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, a hearing, which had previously been scheduled for April 2, 2020, has, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, been adjourned by the Court. The hearing will now be held on June 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDT, before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, in Courtroom 12 C, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Litigation for the sum of $6,500,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether, thereafter, this Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice against SAIC as set forth in the Amended Stipulation of Settlement dated June 26, 2019; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; (4) the reasonableness of the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of expenses incurred in connection with this Litigation, together with interest thereon; and (5) the reasonableness of the requests for reimbursement of Lead Plaintiffs’ reasonable costs and expenses in connection with their representation of the Class pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The hearing may be further continued by the Court if circumstances so require. Any further updates will be available on the Settlement website, www.SAICSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by calling Lead Counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Shareholder Relations, at 1-800-449-4900.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: March 27, 2020

BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pLIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering
PR
01:57pJust Salad Partners with Mount Sinai to Deliver 10,000 Meals a Week to NYC Hospital Workers
GL
01:57pPRSA-NY : 2020 Big Apple Awards Now September 30, 2020
BU
01:56pNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD. (NYSE : NAT) - NAT CFO buys shares in the company
AQ
01:56pNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD. (NYSE : NAT) - NAT CFO buys shares in the company
GL
01:55pRELIABILITY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:55pEPIGENOMICS : decides to increase share capital by way of private placement
EQ
01:54pSANCHEZ ENERGY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:54pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Apyx Medical Corporation - APYX
GL
01:53pECOSLOPS 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS : continued strong organic growth, a sustained pipeline of projects thanks to a very solid balance sheet and cash position, a positive group EBITDA for the first time
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
2China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4BRENT : Brent hits 18-year low, U.S. crude dips below $20/bbl
5GALAPAGOS : European shares reverse course to end higher on defensive plays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group