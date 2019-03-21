Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Class Action Suit against Ripple Labs Inc.

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP today announced that a class action has
been commenced on behalf of purchasers of Ripple Labs Inc. (“Ripple”)
tokens (“XRP”) during the period between July 3, 2015 through the
present (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in California
Superior Court, San Mateo County, and subsequently removed to the
Northern District of California. The action is captioned In re Ripple
Labs Inc. Litig., Case No. 18-cv-06753.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased XRP during the Class Period to seek appointment
as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class
members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law
firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential
future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you
wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported class, you must move
the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this
action, receive a copy of the complaint, or have any questions
concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact
plaintiff’s counsel, Brian
O’Mara of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at bomara@rgrdlaw.com.
The complaint charges Ripple, Ripple’s wholly owned subsidiary, XRP II,
LLP, and certain of Ripple’s controlling senior executives and directors
with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”). The
complaint alleges that defendants sold unregistered securities to
investors in violation of Sections 5, 12(a)(1), and 15 of the Securities
Act. Defendants are liable in their capacities as issuers, statutory
sellers, and/or direct or indirect offerors of XRP. Plaintiff seeks to
recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of XRP during the Class
Period (the “Class”).
Robbins Geller is a national law firm representing investors in
securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller
has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in
history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action
Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of
the top law firms in both the amount recovered for shareholders and the
total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have
helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of
dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial
recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also advocates for
corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets
for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
