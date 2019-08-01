Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Pendency of Class Action in the MetLife Securities Litigation

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the MetLife Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK x CITY OF WESTLAND POLICE AND FIRE : Civil Action No. 1:12-cv-00256-LAK RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually and on Behalf : CLASS ACTION of All Others Similarly Situated, : Plaintiff, : vs. : METLIFE, INC., et al., : Defendants. : x

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED METLIFE, INC. COMMON STOCK IN THE AUGUST 3, 2010 OFFERING OR THE MARCH 4, 2011 OFFERING AND ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED METLIFE, INC. COMMON STOCK BETWEEN FEBRUARY 9, 2011, AFTER THE PUBLICATION OF METLIFE, INC.’S FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2010 RESULTS, AND OCTOBER 6, 2011, INCLUSIVE, AND WHO WERE DAMAGED BY DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that the above-captioned securities class action lawsuit (the “Litigation”) is currently pending against the Defendants1 before the Honorable Lewis A. Kaplan, United States District Judge, Southern District of New York.

Two plaintiff classes (the “Classes”) were certified by the Court.

One class, the Securities Act of 1933 class (the “1933 Act Class”), includes all persons who purchased or acquired MetLife common stock in the Company’s August 3, 2010 Offering or the Company’s March 4, 2011 Offering (the “Offerings”). Excluded from the 1933 Act Class are: (i) Defendants and their families; (ii) the officers and directors of MetLife at all relevant times; (iii) members of their immediate families; (iv) their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns; and (v) any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

Another class, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 class (the “1934 Act Class”),2 includes all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired MetLife common stock between February 9, 2011, after the publication of MetLife’s fourth quarter and full year 2010 results, and October 6, 2011, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were damaged by Defendants’ alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Excluded from the 1934 Act Class are: (i) MetLife; (ii) the Individual Defendants; (iii) the Underwriter Defendants; (iv) the members of the immediate families of each Individual Defendant; (v) any entity in which any Defendant has a controlling interest; (vi) the officers and directors of MetLife; and (vii) the legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns of any such excluded party.

The Court has directed that notice of the Court’s certification of the Litigation as a class action on behalf of the Classes be provided to such persons and entities. No resolution of the Litigation has yet been reached. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be.

If you purchased or acquired MetLife common stock in the August 3, 2010 Offering, the March 4, 2011 Offering, or during the Class Period, you may be a “Class Member” and your rights may be affected by this Litigation. If you have not received a copy of the detailed “Notice of Pendency of Class Action,” you may obtain a copy by contacting the Notice Administrator at: MetLife Securities Litigation, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 404152, Louisville, KY, 40233-4152, or by calling 1-888-300-1049, or by downloading a copy at www.MetLifeSecuritiesLitigation.com. If you are a Class Member and did not receive the Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Notice Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Litigation, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

Shawn A. Williams

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN

& DOWD LLP

Post Montgomery Center

One Montgomery Street, Suite 1800

San Francisco, CA 94104

Telephone: 800/449-4900

www.rgrdlaw.com

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Classes. If you choose to remain a member of the Classes, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in MetLife common stock. You will automatically be included in the applicable Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Litigation, including all past, present and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Classes, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Classes. To exclude yourself from the Classes, you must submit a written request for exclusion to the Notice Administrator postmarked no later than September 16, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the mailed Notice. If you choose to exclude yourself, you cannot get money or benefits recovered if any are awarded at a later date.

This Notice is only a summary. For more information visit www.MetLifeSecuritiesLitigation.com or call 1-800-449-4900.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: June 17, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

1 “Defendants” include MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife” or the “Company”), C. Robert Henrikson, William J. Wheeler, Peter M. Carlson, Steven A. Kandarian, William J. Mullaney, Sylvia Matthews Burwell, Eduardo Castro-Wright, Cheryl W. Grisé, R. Glenn Hubbard, John M. Keane, Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., James M. Kilts, Catherine R. Kinney, Hugh B. Price, David Satcher, Kenton J. Sicchitano and Lulu C. Wang (the “Individual Defendants”). For purposes of this Notice, the term “MetLife” includes MetLife, Inc., its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, or any of them. Defendants also include Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (the “Underwriter Defendants”).

2 The allegations under the Securities Exchange Act are asserted only against MetLife, Inc. and the Individual Defendants.

