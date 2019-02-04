Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Plaintiff's Verdict in Securities Class Action Trial against Puma Biotechnology, Inc. and Its CEO, Alan H. Auerbach

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a federal jury trial
concluded today with a verdict finding that defendants Puma
Biotechnology, Inc. and its CEO, Alan H. Auerbach, committed securities
fraud and awarding shareholders up to $100 million in damages. Robbins
Geller represented a class of investors at trial, including lead
plaintiff and class representative, Norfolk County Council, as
Administering Authority of the Norfolk Pension Fund. The jury found that
Puma and Auerbach knowingly misled investors about the effectiveness of
Puma’s lone product, a drug known scientifically as “neratinib” and
later released commercially as Nerlynx. The case, titled Hsu v. Puma
Biotechnology, No. SACV15-0865, is pending in the U.S. District
Court for the Central District of California before the Honorable Andrew
J. Guilford.
“Any day we can hold bad actors responsible for investor losses is a
good day,” noted Patrick J. Coughlin, one of Robbins Geller’s trial team
members. The Puma case is only the fifteenth securities class
action case tried to a verdict since the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act was enacted in 1995. “It’s hard to overstate the significance
of this verdict because it confirms that jurors and investors alike
demand integrity from corporations and their executives,” said Jason A.
Forge, another member of the trial team.
“We are very proud of our trial team. It is gratifying to know that the
jury has held Puma and its CEO accountable for their fraudulent
misconduct,” noted Darren J. Robbins. While trials in shareholder class
actions are rare, Robbins Geller has tried nine shareholder class action
cases including today’s success in Puma. Robbins Geller’s Puma trial
team includes Patrick Coughlin, Jason Forge, Tor Gronborg, Trig Smith,
Susannah Conn, Marco Janoski, Debashish Bakshi, Ting Liu, and Grace Cho.
Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing
investors in securities litigation, having recovered tens of billions of
dollars on behalf of aggrieved shareholders. With 200 lawyers in 10
offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities
class action recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS
Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS
Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in both the amount recovered
for shareholders and the total number of class action settlements.
Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins
Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms,
helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please
visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
