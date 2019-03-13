Log in
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement in the Orbital ATK Securities Litigation

03/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the Orbital ATK Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

(Alexandria Division)

 
STEVEN KNURR, Individually and on Behalf of All )     Civil Action No. 1:16-cv-01031-TSE-MSN
Others Similarly Situated, )

 

Plaintiff, )

CLASS ACTION

vs. )
ORBITAL ATK, INC., et al., )
Defendants. )
)
)
  )
 

SUMMARY NOTICE

TO:

   

ALL PERSONS (I) WHO HELD STOCK IN ORBITAL SCIENCES CORPORATION (“ORBITAL SCIENCES”) AS OF DECEMBER 16, 2014 AND EXCHANGED SHARES OF ORBITAL SCIENCES STOCK FOR SHARES OF ORBITAL ATK, INC. (“ORBITAL ATK”) COMMON STOCK ON OR AROUND FEBRUARY 9, 2015 IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER BETWEEN ALLIANT TECHSYSTEMS INC. (“ALLIANT”) AND ORBITAL SCIENCES, AND/OR (II) WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED ORBITAL ATK COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MAY 28, 2015 AND AUGUST 9, 2016, INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, a hearing will be held on June 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., before the Honorable T.S. Ellis, III, United States District Judge, at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division, Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Action for the sum of One Hundred Eight Million Dollars ($108,000,000.00) in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate, which would result in this Action being dismissed with prejudice against the Released Persons as set forth in the Settlement Agreement dated January 30, 2019; (2) whether the Plan of Allocation of settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (3) the reasonableness of the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses in connection with this Action, together with interest thereon, and Plaintiffs’ request for an award pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) in connection with their representation of the Class.

If you purchased, acquired or sold Orbital ATK common stock (including by tendering shares of Orbital Sciences stock in exchange for shares of Orbital ATK common stock in connection with the merger between Alliant and Orbital Sciences), your rights may be affected by this Action and the Settlement thereof. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to Orbital ATK Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 404109, Louisville, KY 40233-4109, or by downloading this information at www.OrbitalSecuritiesLitigation.com. If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release form by mail (postmarked no later than May 30, 2019), or electronically (no later than May 30, 2019) at www.OrbitalSecuritiesLitigation.com, establishing that you are entitled to a recovery. You will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action unless you request to be excluded, in writing, to the above address, postmarked by May 10, 2019.

Any objection to any aspect of the Settlement must be filed with the Clerk of the Court no later than May 10, 2019, and received by the following no later than May 10, 2019:

                 

Counsel for Plaintiffs

Counsel for Defendants

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN SHEARMAN & STERLING LLP
& DOWD LLP LYLE ROBERTS
THEODORE J. PINTAR 401 9th Street, N.W., Suite 800
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 Washington, D.C. 20004
San Diego, CA 92101
 

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

           
DATED: February 22, 2019

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

 


© Business Wire 2019
