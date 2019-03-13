Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement in the Orbital ATK Securities Litigation

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
LLP regarding the Orbital ATK Securities Litigation:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA
(Alexandria Division)
STEVEN KNURR, Individually and on Behalf of All
)
Civil Action No. 1:16-cv-01031-TSE-MSN
Others Similarly Situated,
)
Plaintiff,
)
CLASS ACTION
vs.
)
ORBITAL ATK, INC., et al.,
)
Defendants.
)
)
)
)
SUMMARY NOTICE
TO:
ALL PERSONS (I) WHO HELD STOCK IN ORBITAL SCIENCES CORPORATION
(“ORBITAL SCIENCES”) AS OF DECEMBER 16, 2014 AND EXCHANGED SHARES
OF ORBITAL SCIENCES STOCK FOR SHARES OF ORBITAL ATK, INC.
(“ORBITAL ATK”) COMMON STOCK ON OR AROUND FEBRUARY 9, 2015 IN
CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER BETWEEN ALLIANT TECHSYSTEMS INC.
(“ALLIANT”) AND ORBITAL SCIENCES, AND/OR (II) WHO PURCHASED OR
ACQUIRED ORBITAL ATK COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MAY 28, 2015 AND AUGUST
9, 2016, INCLUSIVE
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to an Order of the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, a hearing will be
held on June 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., before the Honorable T.S. Ellis,
III, United States District Judge, at the United States District Court
for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division, Albert V.
Bryan U.S. Courthouse, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314, for
the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the
Action for the sum of One Hundred Eight Million Dollars
($108,000,000.00) in cash should be approved by the Court as fair,
reasonable, and adequate, which would result in this Action being
dismissed with prejudice against the Released Persons as set forth in
the Settlement Agreement dated January 30, 2019; (2) whether the Plan of
Allocation of settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate and
therefore should be approved; and (3) the reasonableness of the
application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys’ fees and
expenses in connection with this Action, together with interest thereon,
and Plaintiffs’ request for an award pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4)
in connection with their representation of the Class.
If you purchased, acquired or sold Orbital ATK common stock (including
by tendering shares of Orbital Sciences stock in exchange for shares of
Orbital ATK common stock in connection with the merger between Alliant
and Orbital Sciences), your rights may be affected by this Action and
the Settlement thereof. If you have not received a detailed Notice of
Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action and a copy of the Proof
of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to
Orbital ATK Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o Gilardi
& Co. LLC, P.O. Box 404109, Louisville, KY 40233-4109, or by downloading
this information at www.OrbitalSecuritiesLitigation.com.
If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the
Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release form
by mail (postmarked no later than May 30, 2019), or
electronically (no later than May 30, 2019) at www.OrbitalSecuritiesLitigation.com,
establishing that you are entitled to a recovery. You will be bound by
any judgment rendered in the Action unless you request to be excluded,
in writing, to the above address, postmarked by May 10, 2019.
Any objection to any aspect of the Settlement must be filed with the
Clerk of the Court no later than May 10, 2019, and received
by the following no later than May 10, 2019:
Counsel for Plaintiffs
Counsel for Defendants
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN
SHEARMAN & STERLING LLP
& DOWD LLP
|
LYLE ROBERTS
THEODORE J. PINTAR
401 9th Street, N.W., Suite 800
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
Washington, D.C. 20004
San Diego, CA 92101
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS
NOTICE.
DATED: February 22, 2019
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA
