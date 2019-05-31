Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement of El Pollo Loco Securities Settlement

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
LLP regarding the El Pollo Loco Securities Settlement:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
SOUTHERN DIVISION
DANIEL TUROCY, et al., Individually and on Behalf
)
Case No. 8:15-cv-01343-DOC-KES
of All Others Similarly Situated,
)
(Consolidated)
Plaintiffs,
)
CLASS ACTION
vs.
)
EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC., et al.,
)
Defendants.
)
SUMMARY NOTICE
IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (“EL POLLO
LOCO”) COMMON STOCK OR EXCHANGE-TRADED CALL OPTIONS, OR SOLD
EXCHANGE-TRADED PUT OPTIONS FROM MAY 15, 2015, THROUGH AND INCLUDING
AUGUST 13, 2015, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY (THE “CLASS”), YOU COULD
RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT. CERTAIN PERSONS ARE
EXCLUDED FROM THE DEFINITION OF THE CLASS AS SET FORTH IN THE
STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT.
PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A
CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of
Civil Procedure and Order of the United States District Court for the
Central District of California, Southern Division, that the
above-captioned litigation (the “Litigation”) has been certified as a
class action and that a Settlement has been proposed for $20,000,000 in
cash. A hearing will be held on August 21, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., before
the Honorable David O. Carter at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and
United States Courthouse, 411 West Fourth Street, Courtroom 9D, Santa
Ana, CA 92701, for the purpose of determining whether: (1) the proposed
Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and
adequate; (2) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the
Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore
should be approved; and (3) the application of Lead Counsel for the
payment of attorneys’ fees of no more than 30% of the Settlement Amount,
payment of litigation expenses of no more than $750,000 from the
Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, and an amount not to
exceed $3,000 each for Lead Plaintiffs pursuant to 15 U.S.C.
§78u-4(a)(4) in connection with their representation of the Class,
should be approved; and (4) the Court should enter the Final Judgment
and Order of Dismissal with Prejudice.
IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE
AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LITIGATION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO
SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not received a detailed Notice
of Pendency and Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”) and a copy of
the Proof of Claim and Release, you may obtain a copy of these documents
by contacting the Claims Administrator: El Pollo Loco Securities
Settlement, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 505027, Louisville, KY
40233-5027, 1-866-446-5054. You may also obtain copies of the
Stipulation of Settlement, Notice and Proof of Claim and Release at www.ElPolloLocoSecuritiesSettlement.com.
If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution
of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release
by mail postmarked no later than August 6, 2019, or submit it online by
that date, establishing that you are entitled to a recovery. If you do
not submit a valid Proof of Claim and Release, you will not share in the
distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by
any judgment entered by the Court in this Litigation (including the
releases provided for therein).
If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class,
you will be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this
Litigation (including the releases provided for therein) whether or not
you submit a Proof of Claim and Release. To exclude yourself from the
Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion so that is
postmarked no later than July 31, 2019, in accordance with the
instructions set forth in the Notice. If you request exclusion, you will
not recover money pursuant to the Settlement. Any objection to the
proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds, or
the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court and
delivered such that it is received by each of the following no later
than July 31, 2019:
CLERK OF THE COURT
Co-Lead Counsel:
Defense Counsel:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN
SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE,
CENTRAL DISTRICT OF
& DOWD LLP
MEAGHER
CALIFORNIA
RYAN A. LLORENS
& FLOM LLP
Ronald Reagan Federal Building &
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
JASON D. RUSSELL
United States Courthouse
San Diego, CA 92101
300 S. Grand Avenue, Suite
411 West Fourth Street
3400
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Los Angeles, CA 90071
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR
DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions
about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the
Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above or
by calling 1-800-449-4900 or 1-213-785-2610.
DATED: May 15, 2019
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
SOUTHERN DIVISION
