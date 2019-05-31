Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement of El Pollo Loco Securities Settlement

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the El Pollo Loco Securities Settlement:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN DIVISION DANIEL TUROCY, et al., Individually and on Behalf ) Case No. 8:15-cv-01343-DOC-KES of All Others Similarly Situated, ) (Consolidated) Plaintiffs, ) CLASS ACTION vs. ) EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC., et al., ) Defendants. ) ) )

SUMMARY NOTICE

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (“EL POLLO LOCO”) COMMON STOCK OR EXCHANGE-TRADED CALL OPTIONS, OR SOLD EXCHANGE-TRADED PUT OPTIONS FROM MAY 15, 2015, THROUGH AND INCLUDING AUGUST 13, 2015, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY (THE “CLASS”), YOU COULD RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT. CERTAIN PERSONS ARE EXCLUDED FROM THE DEFINITION OF THE CLASS AS SET FORTH IN THE STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Southern Division, that the above-captioned litigation (the “Litigation”) has been certified as a class action and that a Settlement has been proposed for $20,000,000 in cash. A hearing will be held on August 21, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., before the Honorable David O. Carter at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 411 West Fourth Street, Courtroom 9D, Santa Ana, CA 92701, for the purpose of determining whether: (1) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (3) the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys’ fees of no more than 30% of the Settlement Amount, payment of litigation expenses of no more than $750,000 from the Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, and an amount not to exceed $3,000 each for Lead Plaintiffs pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) in connection with their representation of the Class, should be approved; and (4) the Court should enter the Final Judgment and Order of Dismissal with Prejudice.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LITIGATION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release, you may obtain a copy of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator: El Pollo Loco Securities Settlement, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 505027, Louisville, KY 40233-5027, 1-866-446-5054. You may also obtain copies of the Stipulation of Settlement, Notice and Proof of Claim and Release at www.ElPolloLocoSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release by mail postmarked no later than August 6, 2019, or submit it online by that date, establishing that you are entitled to a recovery. If you do not submit a valid Proof of Claim and Release, you will not share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Litigation (including the releases provided for therein).

If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Litigation (including the releases provided for therein) whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim and Release. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion so that is postmarked no later than July 31, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you request exclusion, you will not recover money pursuant to the Settlement. Any objection to the proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds, or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court and delivered such that it is received by each of the following no later than July 31, 2019:

CLERK OF THE COURT Co-Lead Counsel: Defense Counsel: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE, CENTRAL DISTRICT OF & DOWD LLP MEAGHER CALIFORNIA RYAN A. LLORENS & FLOM LLP Ronald Reagan Federal Building & 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 JASON D. RUSSELL United States Courthouse San Diego, CA 92101 300 S. Grand Avenue, Suite 411 West Fourth Street 3400 Santa Ana, CA 92701 Los Angeles, CA 90071

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above or by calling 1-800-449-4900 or 1-213-785-2610.

DATED: May 15, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN DIVISION

