Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement of the Diplomat Securities Litigation

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
LLP regarding the Diplomat Securities Litigation:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN
SOUTHERN DIVISION
DAVID N. ZIMMERMAN, Individually and on Behalf of
)
Civ. No. 2:16-cv-14005-AC-SDD
All Others Similarly Situated,
)
Hon. Avern Cohn
Plaintiff,
)
CLASS ACTION
vs.
)
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY, INC., et al.,
)
Defendants.
SUMMARY NOTICE
TO:
ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED DIPLOMAT PHARMACY, INC. (“DIPLOMAT”)
COMMON STOCK FROM FEBRUARY 29, 2016 THROUGH AND INCLUDING NOVEMBER
3, 2016
THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER
SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.
YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS
COURT.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (the “Court”) and
Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that (i) the
above-captioned litigation (the “Litigation”) has been preliminarily
certified as a class action on behalf of a class of all Persons who
purchased Diplomat common stock from February 29, 2016 through and
including November 3, 2016, except for certain Persons excluded from the
Class as defined in the full printed Notice of Pendency and Proposed
Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”), which is available as described
below; and (ii) Lead Plaintiffs and Defendants in the Litigation have
reached an agreement to settle the Litigation for an aggregated
settlement payment of $14.1 million in cash (the “Settlement”). If the
Settlement is approved it will resolve all claims in the Litigation. Any
capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise
defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the
Stipulation of Settlement dated April 22, 2019 (the “Stipulation”), and
the Notice.
A hearing will be held on August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the
Honorable Avern Cohn, at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 W.
Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan for the purpose of determining: (1)
whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the Litigation for the
sum of $14,100,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair,
reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Class should be certified for
purposes of the Settlement; (3) whether, thereafter, this Litigation
should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms and conditions
set forth in the Stipulation; (4) whether the proposed Plan of
Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be
approved; and (5) the reasonableness of the application of Lead Counsel
for the payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses incurred in connection
with this Litigation together with the interest earned thereon (which
may include payments to the Lead Plaintiffs pursuant to the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in connection with their
representation of the Class).
If you purchased Diplomat common stock during the period between
February 29, 2016 and November 3, 2016, inclusive, your rights may be
affected by the settlement of this Litigation. If you have not received
a detailed Notice and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form
(“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies (as well as a copy of the
Stipulation) by writing to Diplomat Securities Litigation, Claims
Administrator, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 404131, Louisville, KY
40233-4131, or by downloading this information at www.DiplomatSecuritiesSettlement.com.
If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the
Net Settlement Fund, you must either submit a Proof of Claim online
at www.DiplomatSecuritiesSettlement.com
by September 23, 2019, or by mail postmarked no later than
September 23, 2019, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.
If you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a request
for exclusion postmarked by July 30, 2019, in the manner and form
explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Members of the
Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Class
will be bound by any judgment entered in the Litigation pursuant to the
terms and conditions of the Stipulation.
Any objection to the Settlement must be mailed or delivered to the Clerk
of the Court and counsel for the Settling Parties at the addresses below
such that it is received no later than July 30, 2019:
Court:
Counsel for Lead Plaintiffs:
Counsel for Defendants:
Clerk of the Court
Ellen Gusikoff Stewart
James W. Ducayet
UNITED STATES DISTRICT
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN &
SIDLEY AUSTIN LLP
COURT
DOWD LLP
One South Dearborn Street
EASTERN DISTRICT OF
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
Chicago, IL 60603
MICHIGAN
San Diego, CA 92101
231 W. Lafayette Blvd.
Joshua L. Crowell
Detroit, MI 48226
GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY
|
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100
Los Angeles, CA 90067
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS
NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may
contact counsel for Lead Plaintiffs at the addresses listed above or go
to the following website: www.DiplomatSecuritiesSettlement.com.
DATED: May 7, 2019
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005007/en/