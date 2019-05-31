Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement of the Diplomat Securities Litigation

The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the Diplomat Securities Litigation:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN SOUTHERN DIVISION DAVID N. ZIMMERMAN, Individually and on Behalf of ) Civ. No. 2:16-cv-14005-AC-SDD All Others Similarly Situated, ) Hon. Avern Cohn Plaintiff, ) CLASS ACTION vs. ) DIPLOMAT PHARMACY, INC., et al., ) Defendants. ) )

SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED DIPLOMAT PHARMACY, INC. (“DIPLOMAT”) COMMON STOCK FROM FEBRUARY 29, 2016 THROUGH AND INCLUDING NOVEMBER 3, 2016

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (the “Court”) and Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that (i) the above-captioned litigation (the “Litigation”) has been preliminarily certified as a class action on behalf of a class of all Persons who purchased Diplomat common stock from February 29, 2016 through and including November 3, 2016, except for certain Persons excluded from the Class as defined in the full printed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”), which is available as described below; and (ii) Lead Plaintiffs and Defendants in the Litigation have reached an agreement to settle the Litigation for an aggregated settlement payment of $14.1 million in cash (the “Settlement”). If the Settlement is approved it will resolve all claims in the Litigation. Any capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation of Settlement dated April 22, 2019 (the “Stipulation”), and the Notice.

A hearing will be held on August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Avern Cohn, at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the Litigation for the sum of $14,100,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (3) whether, thereafter, this Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation; (4) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (5) the reasonableness of the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Litigation together with the interest earned thereon (which may include payments to the Lead Plaintiffs pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in connection with their representation of the Class).

If you purchased Diplomat common stock during the period between February 29, 2016 and November 3, 2016, inclusive, your rights may be affected by the settlement of this Litigation. If you have not received a detailed Notice and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies (as well as a copy of the Stipulation) by writing to Diplomat Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 404131, Louisville, KY 40233-4131, or by downloading this information at www.DiplomatSecuritiesSettlement.com. If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must either submit a Proof of Claim online at www.DiplomatSecuritiesSettlement.com by September 23, 2019, or by mail postmarked no later than September 23, 2019, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion postmarked by July 30, 2019, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Members of the Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Litigation pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement must be mailed or delivered to the Clerk of the Court and counsel for the Settling Parties at the addresses below such that it is received no later than July 30, 2019:

Court: Counsel for Lead Plaintiffs: Counsel for Defendants: Clerk of the Court Ellen Gusikoff Stewart James W. Ducayet UNITED STATES DISTRICT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & SIDLEY AUSTIN LLP COURT DOWD LLP One South Dearborn Street EASTERN DISTRICT OF 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 Chicago, IL 60603 MICHIGAN San Diego, CA 92101 231 W. Lafayette Blvd. Joshua L. Crowell Detroit, MI 48226 GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100 Los Angeles, CA 90067

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact counsel for Lead Plaintiffs at the addresses listed above or go to the following website: www.DiplomatSecuritiesSettlement.com.

DATED: May 7, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN

