Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Danske Bank A/S

today announced that a class action has been commenced by an
institutional investor on behalf of purchasers of Danske Bank A/S
(OTC:DNKEY) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) during the period
between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018 (the “Class Period”). This
action was filed in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Plumbers
& Steamfitters Local 773 Pension Fund v. Danske Bank A/S, et al.,
No. 19-cv-00235.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Danske Bank ADRs during the Class Period to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all
other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can
select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any
potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the
Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this
action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or
interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel
H. Rudman or David
A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or
via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You
can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/danske/.
The complaint charges Danske Bank and certain of its former officers
and/or directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Danske Bank, based in Denmark, provides various personal banking,
business banking, corporate and institutional banking, and wealth
management products and services, along with mortgage finance,
real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange and equity services, and trades
in fixed income products, including with customers who reside or are
domiciled outside Denmark.
The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made
false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse
information regarding Danske Bank’s business and operations.
Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose
that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money
laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) that a whistleblower had
reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii)
that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been
investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) that Danske
Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from
the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) that
Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the
profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) that
Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls. As a
result of this information being withheld from the market, Danske Bank
ADRs traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $20 each during
the Class Period.
As news of Danske Bank’s involvement in the Estonian money-laundering
allegations began to leak out beginning in September 2017, the price of
Danske Bank’s ADRs began to decline. On September 5, 2017, Reuters reported
that Danske Bank had hired the former head of Denmark’s intelligence
agency to help it in its effort to counter money-laundering claims. On
September 21, 2017, Danske Bank issued a press release disclosing, among
other things, that it had “expand[ed] its ongoing investigation into the
situation at its Estonian branch.” On December 21, 2017, Reuters
reported that Danske Bank “had been fined 12.5 million Danish crowns ($2
million)” by the DFSA “for violating anti-money laundering rules in
relation to the monitoring of transactions to and from correspondent
banks,” and that Danske Bank was “examining whether its Lithuanian and
Latvian branches had been involved in money laundering, expanding an
investigation beyond its Estonian operations.” On May 3, 2018, Reuters
reported the DFSA issued a report stating it had identified “serious
weaknesses” in Danske Bank’s governance and that Danske Bank “was
exposed ‘to significantly higher compliance and reputational risks than
previously assessed.’” On September 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal
disclosed that U.S. law enforcement agencies had begun investigating the
scandal following a tip to the SEC from a whistleblower at least two
years earlier. Finally, on October 23, 2018, The Wall Street Journal
published an article disclosing the full extent of the information the
whistleblower had alerted Danske Bank’s senior executives to back in
2013 and detailing how Danske Bank had endeavored to silence the
whistleblower for years. As the market learned the full extent of the
Company’s prior reliance on illicit profits and its resulting exposure
to regulatory action between September 2017 and October 23, 2018, the
market price of Danske Bank ADRs fell to as low as $9.50 each, erasing
more than $2.54 billion in market capitalization.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Danske
ADRs during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented
by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting
investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.
