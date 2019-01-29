Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against ProShares Trust II

Robbins
today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of
today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of
purchasers of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (“SVXY” or the
“Fund”) (NASDAQ:SVXY) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration
Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018 (the “Class
Period”). This action was filed in the Southern District of New York and
is captioned Ford v. ProShares Trust II, et al., No. 19-cv-00886.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased shares of SVXY pursuant to the Registration
Statement and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead
plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in
directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of
its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future
recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to
serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days
from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions
concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact
plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel
H. Rudman or David
A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or
via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You
You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/proshares/.
The complaint charges ProShares Trust II, ProShares Capital Management
LLC, certain of their officers and/or directors and the underwriters of
SVXY shares offered for sale during the Class Period with violations of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933. The
CBOE Volatility Index, or “VIX,” seeks to measure the expected
volatility of the S&P 500. The Fund is benchmarked to the S&P 500 VIX
Short-Term Futures Index (the “Index”), an investable index of VIX
futures contracts. The investment objective for the Fund during the
Class Period was to achieve results for a single day that matched
(before fees and expenses) the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of
the Index.
The complaint alleges that, in the Registration Statement and during the
Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing
in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose
that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the
Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute
liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition,
during the Class Period defendants made substantially similar false and
misleading statements as those contained in the Registration Statement
in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration
statements filed with the SEC.
On Monday, February 5, 2018, the stock market declined, with the S&P 500
Index (“SPX”) dropping 4% amid concerns about rising bond yields and
higher inflation. The market turbulence triggered the flaw concealed in
the SVXY, as the crowded market for VIX futures contracts spiraled out
of control. The VIX rocketed upward to a high of 38.80 during the day,
from a close of 17.31 on Friday, February 2, 2018 – a 124% daily spike.
The Index experienced a similar surge, as the price of the VIX futures
contracts on which it was based jumped at the end of the trading day.
The price of SVXY shares, which track the inverse of the Index,
declined. By the close of trading on February 5, 2018, the price of SVXY
had dropped to $71.82 per share, from the prior close of $105.60 per
share, a 32% decline. By market open on February 6, 2018, the price of
SVXY shares had plummeted to a low of $11.11, a one-day decline of 90%
from the prior day’s high of $107.19 per share.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of SVXY
shares pursuant to the Registration Statement and/or during the Class
Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller,
which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions
including actions involving financial fraud.
