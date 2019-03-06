Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Updates Notice of Class Action Suit against ProShares Trust II

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/proshares/) filed the first securities class action on behalf of purchasers of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (“SVXY” or the “Fund”) (NASDAQ:SVXY) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018 (the “Class Period”) in the Southern District of New York, captioned Ford v. ProShares Trust II, et al., No. 19-cv-00886. On February 27, 2019, a second complaint asserting the same claims was also filed in the Southern District of New York, Bittner v. ProShares Trust II, et al., No. 1:19-cv-01840, but this complaint is on behalf of purchasers of SVXY securities, including options.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased SVXY securities pursuant to the Registration Statement and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Lead plaintiff motions must be filed with the Court by April 1, 2019. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel H. Rudman or David A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the initial complaint filed in the Ford case at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/proshares/.

Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

