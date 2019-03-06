Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Updates Notice of Class Action Suit against ProShares Trust II

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 06:56pm EST

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/proshares/) filed the first securities class action on behalf of purchasers of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (“SVXY” or the “Fund”) (NASDAQ:SVXY) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018 (the “Class Period”) in the Southern District of New York, captioned Ford v. ProShares Trust II, et al., No. 19-cv-00886. On February 27, 2019, a second complaint asserting the same claims was also filed in the Southern District of New York, Bittner v. ProShares Trust II, et al., No. 1:19-cv-01840, but this complaint is on behalf of purchasers of SVXY securities, including options.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased SVXY securities pursuant to the Registration Statement and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Lead plaintiff motions must be filed with the Court by April 1, 2019. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel H. Rudman or David A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the initial complaint filed in the Ford case at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/proshares/.

Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw
https://plus.google.com/+Rgrdlaw/posts


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:22pBSM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Appointment of Michael Morrissey as COO
PU
07:22pOLEEO : Battle for Top Graduate Talent Has Never Been Fiercer
PU
07:22pSTRIKE ENERGY : 07-03-2019 West Erregulla Program Commences (238 KB)
PU
07:22pSNC LAVALIN : Five things Canada learned at the justice committee from Butts, Drouin
AQ
07:21pThe L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Premieres “Come and Get it” at the Scientology Information Center
GL
07:21pCACTUS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
07:18pDollar to slip, no lift expected from any China trade deal - Reuters poll
RE
07:17pATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION : Announces 2018 Year-end Results
AQ
07:16pTUFIN : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
07:15pFIRST DATA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of First Data Corporation - FDC
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
3APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
4SAPUTO INC. : SAPUTO : Announces a Change in Senior Management
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Publication of the Mt. Hope Project's Draft Supplemental Environ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.