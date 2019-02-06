Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Updates Notice of Class Action Suit against Proshares Trust II

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/proshares/)
has commenced the first securities class action on behalf of purchasers
of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (“SVXY” or the “Fund”)
(NASDAQ:SVXY) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or
between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018 (the “Class Period”). This
action was filed in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Ford
v. ProShares Trust II, et al., No. 19-cv-00886, and assigned to
Judge Ronnie Abrams. On February 4, 2019, Judge Abrams ordered, pursuant
to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that any member
of the putative class may move the Court to be appointed as lead
plaintiff not later than 60 days after publication of notice of the
action. As Robbins Geller published notice of the filing of the action
on January 29, 2019, motions for appointment as lead plaintiff are due
by April 1, 2019.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased shares of SVXY pursuant to the Registration
Statement and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead
plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in
directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of
its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future
recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to
discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your
rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel
H. Rudman or David
A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or
via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You
can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/proshares/.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of SVXY
shares pursuant to the Registration Statement and/or during the Class
Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller,
which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions
including actions involving financial fraud.
Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing
investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices,
Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action
recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class
Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as
one of the top law firms in both amount recovered for shareholders and
total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have
helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of
dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial
recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in
implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the
financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw
https://plus.google.com/+Rgrdlaw/posts
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005589/en/