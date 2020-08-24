Log in
Robbins LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Progenity, Inc. (PROG) on Behalf of Shareholders

08/24/2020 | 03:34pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders, misled the market, or violated federal securities laws in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO"). Progenity is a biotechnology company that provides specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the U.S.

If you have suffered a loss due to Progenity Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Progenity conducted its IPO on June 6, 2020, selling approximately 6.7 million shares for $15.00 per share. On August 13, 2020, Progenity issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2020 results, revealing a wide miss on revenue compared to analysts' estimates. The Company disclosed that "second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors," related to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce them to order Progenity tests for their patients. On this news, Progenity shares fell almost 14%, to close at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Progenity settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
