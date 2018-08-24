Log in
Robert Eglet Named One Of The 100 Best Plaintiff Trial Lawyers In The U.S. As The Newest Member Of The Inner Circle Of Advocates

08/24/2018 | 06:46pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert T. Eglet, a Las Vegas Trial Lawyer has been invited and approved for membership in The Inner Circle of Advocates, a select group of the 100 most highly successful plaintiff attorneys in the country. Membership in The Inner Circle of Advocates is by invitation only and based upon a lawyer's success as a trial lawyer.  The Inner Circle carefully evaluates experience, reputation, judicial references, and peer evaluations to identify the best 100 plaintiff trial lawyers in the country.

Las Vegas Trial Lawyer, Robert T. Eglet

Robert Eglet has received an unprecedented record of verdicts and settlements, with more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other trial attorney in Nevada, including the largest catastrophic injury verdicts in the country in 2010 and 2013, including the 2 largest and 3 of the 4 largest catastrophic injury verdicts in Nevada history of $525 million, $505 million, and $186.2 million. Mr. Eglet was twice named "Trial Lawyer of the Year" by the Nevada Justice Association (NJA) in 2005 and 2012. In 2010 Mr. Eglet was named the National Lawyer of the year and in 2013, he was honored as the National Trial Lawyer of the year.

The Inner Circle of Advocates was founded in 1972 with a mission to promote the highest standards of courtroom competence, the mutual fellowship and exchange of knowledge and justice for their clients, along with changes for the good of society. Originally membership was limited to just fifty members. Today membership is limited to 100 members meeting the qualifications for membership.

The firm Eglet Prince appears frequently in the news nationally and internationally for its representation of nearly 3,000 victims in the 1 October Mandalay Bay massacre. The firm also is currently representing many Nevada counties and municipalities in the opioid crisis, suing manufacturers and distributors, which have resulted in a national epidemic of opioid deaths and addictions. Local governments have hired Eglet Prince due to the strain this public health crisis has cost local communities.

For additional information
or an interview with Robert Eglet
Contact: Tom Letizia 702-545-8777
or Tom@LetiziaPR.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-eglet-named-one-of-the-100-best-plaintiff-trial-lawyers-in-the-us-as-the-newest-member-of-the-inner-circle-of-advocates-300702123.html

SOURCE Eglet Prince


© PRNewswire 2018
