Robert Friedland Addresses Incorrect Information in Financial Review Article Focused on ASX-Listed Chalice Gold Mines

05/17/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2020) -  A story in the Australian Financial Review's (AFR) Street Talk section, headlined "Canadian billionaire Robert Friedland takes a sip of Chalice" and initially published online May 17, 2020, contains factual errors.

The story cited incorrect, anonymous information regarding Mr. Friedland and ASX-listed Chalice Gold Mines Limited. Unfortunately, the authors of the article - Sarah Thompson, Anthony Macdonald and Tim Boyd - made no attempts to contact Mr. Friedland.

Mr. Friedland may, at times, acquire and sell securities as a private investor. The disclosure of these transactions, when necessary, is made in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Information contacts

Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56032


© Newsfilecorp 2020
