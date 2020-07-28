Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Robert Half : Named To List Of America's Best Employers For Women

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half announced today it was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2020. This is the company's second consecutive year on the list.

"Robert Half is committed to creating an inclusive work environment where all employees are treated fairly and can thrive," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of Human Resources. "This honor underscores our strides to achieve gender and racial equality along with equal opportunity. We're proud of our efforts — and of the people who have built meaningful careers here."

Forbes partnered with an independent research firm to survey a sample of 75,000 full- and part-time workers — including 45,000 women — at U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents rated their own organizations on general work topics; responses from women were weighted to correct potential gender gaps. Female respondents were asked to provide recommendations on additional topics, like parental leave and pay equity. Participants could also recommend other companies in their respective industry. Diversity among top executives and board members was considered as well. The 300 companies receiving the highest total scores were recognized as America's Best Employers for Women 2020.

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-named-to-list-of-americas-best-employers-for-women-301101524.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pINGLES MARKETS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pSweeGen Offers More Sugar Reduction Solutions in Australia and New Zealand With the Arrival of FSANZ Approval of Next Generation Stevia Sweetener Reb E
GL
04:14pTAUBMAN CENTERS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker Mondelez beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:13pHIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:13pSEABOARD CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pHAWAIIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:12pZYNEX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group