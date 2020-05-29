Log in
Robert Half :'s Lynne Smith Honored As An Influential Woman In Bay Area Business

05/29/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynne Smith, senior vice president of Global Human Resources for staffing firm Robert Half, has been named one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business 2020 by the San Francisco Business Times. The award recognizes female leaders who share a passion for their work and have made a significant impact in their industry and community.

Since joining Robert Half in 1997, Smith has held a variety of human resources roles with the organization. In her current position, she oversees employee experience; learning and development; HR technology and analytics; talent acquisition and management; compensation and benefits; HR compliance; mobility, diversity and inclusion initiatives; and the HR Business Partner team for the company.  

Smith serves on the board of The California Strategic Human Resource Partnership. She also mentors internal employees as part of Robert Half's leadership development program and has served as a mentor for a leadership program outside the company.  

The Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business 2020 honorees will be recognized at a dinner tentatively scheduled for October 9 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more in Robert Half's Corporate Citizenship Report

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-halfs-lynne-smith-honored-as-an-influential-woman-in-bay-area-business-301067966.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2020
