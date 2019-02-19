Robert "RJ" Moore Steps Down as Chief Executive Officer of Cetera, Due to Health Reasons

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera announced today that Robert "RJ" Moore is stepping down as its Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, due to health reasons, but will continue to serve as an advisor to the Board and the executive management team. Ben Brigeman, Chairman of the Board, will expand his role to include Interim CEO while a formal search for a permanent CEO is conducted. Ben will be supported by the Office of the President, which includes Adam Antoniades, President; Jeff Buchheister, Chief Financial Officer; and Jeannie Finkel, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"It has been an incredible privilege to have had the opportunity to lead Cetera during this important period of transformation and resurgence," stated Moore. "Recently I have been dealing with a health issue that has continued to require treatment and, on advice of my physician, now warrants that I cut back on my current commitments which is essential to my overall recovery. This led to one of the most difficult decisions of my professional career and one that has engendered many mixed emotions. I am truly fortunate to be surrounded by family, friends and colleagues who support me and care about my health. I have full faith in Cetera's management team, which I believe to be the best in the business, to continue to steer the company to a successful future."

Each member of Cetera's management team has between 20 and 35 years of experience in financial services and their respective fields. The team has a demonstrated track record of excellence in operational execution, and includes visionary and award-winning leaders in their professions.

Brigeman said, "RJ has been the leader needed at Cetera during the company's restructuring and remarkable turnaround, and we are grateful that he will be able to continue to be part of the organization in an advisory capacity. I, and the Board, remain committed to our aggressive growth plans for Cetera. We are confident in the strength of Cetera's leadership to continue to accelerate growth, while working tirelessly to provide our advisors with world-class technology and services that help them achieve more for their businesses and their clients."

Cetera has retained search firm Heidrick & Struggles to begin a search for a new CEO.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading provider of retail services to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com.

Media Contacts:

Adriana Senior

Cetera Financial Group

310.341.1833

adriana.senior@cetera.com

Sean Mogle

Finn Partners

212.593.5801

cetera@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-rj-moore-steps-down-as-chief-executive-officer-of-cetera-due-to-health-reasons-300798337.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group