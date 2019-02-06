Robert Walters Thailand recognized as a Best Place To Work in Thailand for 2018

Robert Walters Thailand, a professional recruitment consultancy
firm that recruits across various specializations, has been recognized
recently as one of the best places to work in Thailand for 2018. The
Best Places to Work program is an international program providing
employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the
engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who
deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, the Best Places To
Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of
excellence in regards to working conditions.
Robert Walters Thailand was certified after a rigorous assessment
process where the company received outstanding scores across several
aspects of their workplace such as leadership, culture, pay, benefits,
and opportunities for growth.
“This place is filled with inspired and energized people who are always
looking to create a positive environment while working. We have
definitely established ourselves as an employer of choice as we work as
a team and are always looking to support each other. Career progression
is attractive and we are continuously looking to train and develop our
people throughout their journey at Robert Walters,” said Gerrit
Bouckaert, Managing Director - Thailand & Vietnam, Robert Walters
“Robert Walters Thailand is an organization which offers a multicultural
working environment where everyone can be different yet can work
together efficiently in harmony,” said Suneerat Wakianthana, Office
Manager for Robert Walters Thailand
"Robert Walters Thailand is a company that has succeeded in creating a
spirit of community in its workplace,” said Natcha
Tawandharong, Program Manager for Thailand
ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM
The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading
workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa,
Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors
including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall
employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit
is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.
For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005255/en/