Robert Walters Thailand recognized as a Best Place To Work in Thailand for 2018

02/06/2019 | 04:16am EST

Robert Walters Thailand, a professional recruitment consultancy firm that recruits across various specializations, has been recognized recently as one of the best places to work in Thailand for 2018. The Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, the Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

Robert Walters Thailand was certified after a rigorous assessment process where the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, culture, pay, benefits, and opportunities for growth.

“This place is filled with inspired and energized people who are always looking to create a positive environment while working. We have definitely established ourselves as an employer of choice as we work as a team and are always looking to support each other. Career progression is attractive and we are continuously looking to train and develop our people throughout their journey at Robert Walters,” said Gerrit Bouckaert, Managing Director - Thailand & Vietnam, Robert Walters

“Robert Walters Thailand is an organization which offers a multicultural working environment where everyone can be different yet can work together efficiently in harmony,” said Suneerat Wakianthana, Office Manager for Robert Walters Thailand

"Robert Walters Thailand is a company that has succeeded in creating a spirit of community in its workplace,said Natcha Tawandharong, Program Manager for Thailand

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2019
