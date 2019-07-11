Log in
Roberts & Ryan Investments Proudly Welcomes Major General Malcolm Frost, U.S. Army Retired to the Firm's Board of Advisors

07/11/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., America’s first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) FINRA registered broker-dealer, is pleased to announce that career U.S. Army officer and combat veteran, Major General Malcolm Frost, U.S. Army Retired, has joined the firm’s Advisory Board. Maj. Gen. (Ret) Frost will assist Roberts and Ryan in expanding the firm’s offerings and engagement with corporations and institutional investors committed to enhancing opportunities and economic independence to veterans, disabled veterans, and their families.

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Frost is a 1988 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He is a career infantryman and communications, media relations, and leader development executive with 31 years providing large-scale strategic and operational leadership world-wide for the U.S. Army. Maj. Gen. (Ret) Frost has deployed to combat environments in Bosnia-Hercegovina, Afghanistan, and Iraq in a variety of leadership and command positions. As a recent retiree from the U.S. Army, He is President of Malcolm Frost and Associates, LLC, an executive consulting company focused on media relations, crisis management, leader development, and executive coaching with Corporate America. He will continue to serve by partnering with organizations dedicated to supporting the veteran community.

“Many veterans, disabled veterans, and their families face challenges with employment, financial literacy, and attainment of educational goals after they return home and reintegrate into civilian life. Preparing them for this significant transition and assisting them as they reintegrate, and live their lives is crucial for military recruitment and retention,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret) Frost. “It is a national responsibility. Our communities including businesses, corporate America, and educational institutions are uniquely positioned to recognize and unleash the unmatched skills, values, leadership qualities and potential that veterans, disabled veterans, and their families possess.” “Major General Frost is a true American Patriot whose leadership experience, management acumen, and dedication to the cause of supporting the Veteran community aligns perfectly with the mission and purpose of Roberts and Ryan - to provide a superior client experience while continuing to serve those who served. Our corporate clients know that when they hire our firm, they get both outstanding execution and the satisfaction of supporting our nation’s military veterans and their families." - Brian Rathjen, President of Roberts & Ryan.

For more about how Roberts & Ryan can help advance your corporate goals, visit www.roberts-ryan.com.


© Business Wire 2019
