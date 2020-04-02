Log in
Robi Axiata Orders Expansion From Tango Telecom to Handle Unprecedented Demand for Mobile Data Services

04/02/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Tango Telecom, (www.tangotelecom.com), the leading provider of monetisation solutions for mobile networks, today announced an expansion deal with Robi Axiata to facilitate the unprecedented uptake for the operator’s mobile data services from a rapidly growing subscriber base.

The expansion to Tango Telecom’s Data Retail Engine (the Tango DRE™) is designed to accelerate Robi’s ability to create, manage and monetise highly innovative mobile data plans and promotions in response to its subscriber needs. The Tango DRE gives Robi the agility to profit from current and future mobile data services including 5G services.

“Since 2011, the Tango DRE has allowed us to offer the most tailored and subscriber centric data plans and promotions on the market. Today, we have over 13 million active data users every day and the growth continues. Tango Telecom’s solution ensures that we meet and exceed our subscribers’ expectations, both now and in the future. Our partnership with Tango Telecom is key to maintaining our competitive advantage.” explains Dr. Asif Rashid, CIO, Robi Axiata.

“We are delighted to announce this new deal with Robi Axiata. The Tango DRE secures the maximum return for Robi by opening up new business models, new markets and new revenues for the operator. Our microservices-based and virtualised solution is part of a key digital transformation project to facilitate Robi’s rapid growth and will enable them to monetise exciting new use cases including IoT, enterprise services, connected cars and 5G services.” explains Mayoor Mahendra, COO, Tango Telecom.


© Business Wire 2020
