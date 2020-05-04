Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Robin Hood : And iHeartMedia Present "Rise Up New York!" Relief Benefit Hosted By Tina Fey To Support New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:16am EDT

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a citywide "virtual telethon" on Monday, May 11 at 7 PM ET to raise awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been dramatically impacted by COVID-19. The show will bring together New York City's biggest musicians, actors, chefs and more with one common goal: To raise funds for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts, deployed directly to the organizations on the frontlines that serve the city's most vulnerable during the current crisis and its aftermath. 100 percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more – helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.

The one-hour benefit special will be hosted by Tina Fey and simultaneously broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM and nationally on CNBC (complete list of stations below). Rise Up New York! is executively produced by Alex Coletti Productions and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, along with talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim.

Appearances include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms, along with real-life accounts of the work being done on the frontlines. Musical performances include Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting among others yet to be announced.

"New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet," said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. "This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another."

"Every New Yorker has been impacted by this pandemic, but if you had breakfast today with your family, you're already better off than two million of your neighbors who can't afford to eat at all," said Sykes. "It's not an easy time to ask for donations, but as little as $10 provides a meal for six hungry New Yorkers."

Last month, Robin Hood responded to the pandemic by assembling a "Relief Corps" of bighearted New Yorkers - from Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Couric and Karlie Kloss to the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Giants - to raise funds through their personal networks and corporate donors. Robin Hood has a 32-year proven track record of responding first to deploy checks and provide emergency funds where help is needed most, particularly after 9/11 and Superstorm Sandy.

To learn more about Robin Hood's response to the pandemic and the organization, or to donate, please go to https://www.robinhood.org/.  

Broadcast information:

Monday, May 11 7-8 PM ET

TV:
CNBC (nationally)
New York Spectrum 1
News 12
All New York local broadcast television stations:
WABC (ABC), WCBS (CBS), WNBC (NBC), WNYW (FOX), WWOR (MyNetworkTV), WPIX (CW), WLNY (Ind.)

Radio:
All iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations: Z100 (WHTZ-FM), LITE-FM (WLTW-FM), Power 105.1 (WWPR-FM), Q104.3 (WAXQ-FM), 103.5 KTU (WKTU-FM), WOR-AM
All Entercom broadcast radio stations: News Radio 880 (WCBS-AM), 101.1 CBS-FM (WCBS-FM), Sports Radio 66 and 101.9 (WFAN-AM/FM), 1010 WINS (WINS), NEW 102.7 (WNEW-FM), NY Country (WNSH-FM), ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM)
SiriusXM (nationally)

Social media:

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Tags: @robinhoodnyc #NY4NY

Contact:
Emily Schumann / Sunshine Sachs on behalf of Robin Hood
robinhood@sunshinesachs.com 

ABOUT ROBIN HOOD
Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. Robin Hood invests nearly $120 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood's Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at https://www.robinhood.org/ and follow Robin Hood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robin-hood-and-iheartmedia-present-rise-up-new-york-relief-benefit-hosted-by-tina-fey-to-support-new-yorkers-impacted-by-covid-19-301051834.html

SOURCE Robin Hood


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:38aCUMMINS : Increases Revolver Capacity by $2 Billion
AQ
08:38aFLUOR : Provides Update on Corporate Matters
AQ
08:38aGlobal Stocks Fall on Renewed U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
08:37aINOMIN MINES : to Acquire Canada Metals; Australian-backed private company to provide strategic capital for acquisitions
AQ
08:37aSECURESKY : Accelerates Growth as it Expands its Strategic Advisory Board
PR
08:36aTELLURIAN INC. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:36aTROILUS GOLD : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 6th
PR
08:36aBrooge Energy LTD Signs Offtake Agreement with Super Major Oil Company
GL
08:35aCanAlaska Executes $9 Million Thompson Nickel Deal
NE
08:35aTristar Gold Exploration And PFS Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group