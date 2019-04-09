Robin.io Announces Partnership with Google Cloud to bring storage and advanced data management capabilities to Google Cloud's Anthos

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Cloud Next ‘19 -- Robin.io, provider of an industry-leading Hyper-converged Kubernetes platform , today announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to bring storage and advanced data management capabilities to Google Cloud’s Anthos. As part of the partnership:



Robin.io engineers are collaborating with Google Cloud to design standardized APIs for data management capabilities needed for running data-centric workloads in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

ROBIN Storage is a key storage solution that has been tested and validated to support enterprise workloads in Google Cloud’s Anthos .

Robin.io has collaborated closely with Google in developing the Google Cloud’s Anthos Storage API. As part of this close collaboration with Google Cloud’s Anthos, Robin.io provided deep feedback on the design of application-level snapshotting, backup and cloud portability. These sophisticated data management services represent an evolution of the current “state of the art” for running stateful workloads in GKE. They elevate the experience from performing data management at the storage volume level into true application-centric data management for Helm charts and Operators.

ROBIN Storage delivers bare-metal performance and enables powerful data management capabilities such as snapshots, backup and migration to support even some of the most demanding data-intensive workloads. Enabled by ROBIN Storage, Google Cloud’s Anthos includes GKE and Istio, offers support for running enterprise workloads without having to re-architect them as cloud-native applications.

Kubernetes is gaining rapid adoption and enterprise customers are demanding the ability to run broader sets of workloads including stateful applications on Kubernetes. A persistent storage platform with advanced data management capabilities helps to address the needs of these stateful applications in an enterprise production environment. “Choose storage solutions aligned with microservices architecture principles and adhere to the requirements of container-native data services, such as being hardware-agnostic, API-driven, based on distributed architecture, and capable of supporting edge, core or public cloud deployments,” advises Arun Chandrasekaran, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner .

ROBIN Storage is a CSI-compliant block storage solution with bare-metal performance and powerful data management capabilities which are exposed through standard APIs that easily integrates with Kubernetes-native administrative tooling such as Kubectl, Helm Charts and Operator framework. ROBIN Storage is architected to address the needs of customers looking to implement a hybrid strategy or migrate from on-premises data centers to the cloud. ROBIN Storage enables powerful hybrid cloud use cases such as cloning a snapshot and rehydrating in multiple Google Cloud’s Anthos availability zones. ROBIN Storage also offers flexibility in being able to leverage existing investments in storage infrastructures like DAS/NAS/SAN from leading vendors and offers a single plane for advance data management capabilities across hybrid cloud implementations.

“We’re excited about the partnership with Robin.io to bring advanced data management capabilities to Google Cloud’s Anthos to enable our customers to modernize their existing enterprise applications with cloud native infrastructure,” said Nikhil Kasinadhuni , Director of Engineering at Google Cloud.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Google Cloud in bringing advanced data management capabilities to GKE via ROBIN Storage to power enterprise workloads. ROBIN Storage offers bare metal performance, powerful data management capabilities and Kubernetes-native management to support running enterprise applications on Google Cloud’s Anthos across on-premises data centers and the cloud,” said Premal Buch , CEO of Robin.io.

Availability: ROBIN Storage is available on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace , and both companies will be showcasing the solution in the session titled, " Anthos Storage : Seamless Data Management for Kubernetes ," at Google Next 2019. For more info https://robin.io/solutions/google-storage/ .

About Robin.io

Robin.io brings advanced storage and data management that extend the Agility, Efficiency and Portability of Kubernetes to All Stateful Applications, even complex Big Data, Databases, AI/ML and Custom Apps, on Any Infrastructure, On-Premise, Hybrid Cloud or Multi-Cloud. ROBIN Platform is the industry’s first hyper-converged solution that enables big data, databases and AI/ML as a Service on Kubernetes. ROBIN Storage delivers bare-metal performance and enables powerful data management capabilities such as snapshots, backup and migration to support even the most demanding data-intensive workloads. With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Red Hat and Veritas, Robin.io seeks to reinvent IT Infrastructure and put the focus back on what matters most – The Applications. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA and Hasso Plattner Ventures .

