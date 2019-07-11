Robina Peanh Joins FGI as Business Development Director

FGI (www.FGIWW.com), announced that Robina Peanh has joined the firm as Business Development Director. In this position, Peanh will be responsible for business development activities throughout the West Coast, with a focus on maintaining and strengthening relationships with fellow lenders, finance companies, equity sponsors, and other intermediaries.

“Peanh will be vital to broadening our market presence on the West Coast by identifying, developing, and maintaining strategic relationships. Peanh’s reputation, knowledge, and extensive background in business development are tremendous assets to FGI. Peanh will pioneer FGI’s West Coast expansion,” says David DiPiero, CEO and President.

Peanh comes to FGI with twelve years of experience in structuring trade credit insurance for corporate and financial institutions as well as extensive expertise in arranging supply chain and cross border financing. Peanh was the Regional Director at Meridian Finance Group before joining FGI. Peanh has gained a vast knowledge of many financial tools throughout her career that she looks to apply in her new role at FGI.

Peanh adds, “I’m excited to be part of FGI and committed to our West Coast expansion. FGI’s ability to offer multitude of tools to support and strengthen companies across the globe is key for growth all around.”

Peanh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Peanh also serves as an active member of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and the Commercial Finance Association (CFA).

About FGI

FGI (www.FGIWW.com) is a global leader in the commercial finance and services industry, equipping small and medium enterprises with the tools they need to safely grow their business. FGI’s two principal business units, FGI Finance, and FGI Risk provide clients with flexible and customized lending, as well as risk mitigation solutions designed to support international and domestic growth. Headquartered in New York City, FGI maintains a presence on six continents with clients in over sixty countries around the world.

