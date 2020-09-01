Robinhood says web platform operational after service disruption

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the fintech
startup credited with helping popularize trading among
millennials, said on Tuesday it had restored services on its web
platform following a brief "service disruption" earlier in the
day.
"This morning, some of our customers may have experienced a
brief service disruption on our web platform. We were able to
quickly resolve the issue and our systems are currently
operational," a Robinhood spokeswoman said in an email.
Robinhood has been at the center of a recent upsurge in day
trading by retail investors, who have been homebound due to
coronavirus lockdowns. The higher-than-usual traffic on its app
has led to multiple outages since early March.
Robinhood is one of the most popular and well-funded fintech
startups in the United States, having been valued at $11.2
billion in its most recent funding round.
The company, however, has been criticized for not doing
enough to moderate excesses after one of its customers took his
life believing he had lost more than $730,000 using the free
trading app.
Robinhood is also being investigated by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and the Financial Regulatory Authority
over the handling of an outage in March, Bloomberg News reported
on Monday.
Investigators are also focusing on the company's lack of
customer response, the report added.
