Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Robinhood valuation surges to $11.2 billion after latest funding round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Robinhood Markets Inc, the fintech startup credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, said on Monday it has raised $200 million from investment firm D1 Capital Partners at a valuation of $11.2 billion (8.5 billion pounds).

Robinhood is one of the hottest fintech startups in Silicon Valley, having consistently raised large sums at higher valuations from several marquee investors including Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital and Index Ventures. According to PitchBook and Reuters calculations, it has raised about $1.71 billion so far.

This year alone, the Menlo Park, California-based startup has raised $800 million in funds.

The latest funding round is widely seen as a precursor to an initial public offering (IPO) by the company, which has benefited from a surge in day trading, driven by customers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some traders and analysts have attributed rallies of between 300% and 500% in stocks of bankrupt companies such as Hertz, Chesapeake, Whiting and JC Penney to retail investors using Robinhood.

The company, however, has been criticized for not doing enough to moderate excesses after one of its customers took his life believing he had lost more than $730,000 using the free trading app.

Robinhood said in June it may make it harder for people to qualify for sophisticated options trading on its platform and that it would improve its user interface.

Robinhood was founded in 2013 and now has more than 10 million user accounts. Customers at the brokerage, which has been credited with helping usher in commission-free trading throughout the retail brokerage industry, have a median age of 31.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pOil rises on China plan to boost U.S. imports, OPEC+ compliance
RE
01:05pPrivate sector must play part in G7's debt freeze for the poorest - Germany
RE
01:05pTech stocks gain as S&P 500 flirts with record high
RE
01:02pU.S. CDC reports 169,350 deaths from coronavirus
RE
12:58pNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Iran Eyes 185k b/d Enhanced Oil Output Capacity in New Projects
PU
12:56pU.S. appeals court voids Tiffany's judgment against Costco over fake 'Tiffany' rings
RE
12:53pAirlines, airports to push for COVID testing as quarantines hit traffic
RE
12:52pU.S. CDC Reports 654 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
12:40pTime for forceful leader to fix WTO, not a 'butler', Mexico's pick says
RE
12:40pMoscow Exchange to offer trading in U.S. blue chips from Aug. 24
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2JD.COM, INC. : JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group