Robins Kaplan LLP : Announces Filing of More Than 100 Cases of Childhood Sexual Abuse in New York County, Kings County, and Nassau County

08/13/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Robins Kaplan LLP will file over 100 lawsuits in New York County, Kings County, and Nassau County on behalf of survivors of childhood sexual abuse from Catholic clergy members. Robins Kaplan LLP is proud to support these courageous survivors who are at last able to bring these lawsuits under the new Child Victims Act (CVA), which was signed into law on February 14, 2019.

Beginning on Wednesday, August 14, the new Child Victims Act (CVA) will open a one-year window to allow survivors of child sex abuse, regardless of when the abuse occurred, to file civil claims against their abusers and the institutions that failed to keep them safe.

Defendants named in the lawsuits include each Catholic diocese in New York and various religious orders. In filing these lawsuits, each survivor is empowered with making the decision to file their name publicly or anonymously. The highly sensitive and private nature of the allegations deserves the utmost respect and care by our law firm, which is why we are committed to ensuring that our clients are fully informed of their legal options before deciding how to proceed.

As part of our commitment to helping survivors, Robins Kaplan is partnering with Jeff Anderson & Associates, P.A., one of the country’s premier law firms to represent survivors of childhood sexual abuse, including cases involving clergy abuse in New York and numerous other states. In an effort to coordinate similar cases, Robins Kaplan joined with other law firms to file a request for coordination of all New York cases arising out of clergy abuse before the State of New York Litigation Coordinating Panel. The petition was filed on July 31, 2019.

In conjunction with Jeff Anderson & Associates, the following press conferences are scheduled for August 14:

 

Diocese/
Archdiocese

 

Lawsuits to
be Filed

 

Press Events

 

 

Brooklyn

 

Over 32

 

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. (ET)
Millennium Hotel
Governor’s Room
1 United Nations Plaza
New York, NY 10017

 

New York

 

Over 50

 

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. (ET)
Millennium Hotel
Governor’s Room
1 United Nations Plaza
New York, NY 10017

 

Rockville
Centre

 

Over 18

 

Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. (ET)
Skylight Room
Long Island Marriott
101 James Doolittle Blvd.
Uniondale, NY 11553

Robins Kaplan is among the nation’s premier trial law firms, with more than 250 attorneys in eight major cities and a history of changing society for the better by redefining what’s possible for our clients.


© Business Wire 2019
