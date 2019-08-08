Robinson pcl : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2019

Note: *One-off/special items included 1) associate's loss on investment Baht (178.4) million, 2) provision for retirement benefits of Baht (49.8) million (details in Note 9 of financial statement), and 3) tax expenses of indirect associate in Vietnam Baht (3.0) million (details in Note 6 of financial statement)

Summary of income statement for the 3-month period ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 (Consolidated)

Note: *One-off/special items included 1) associate's loss on investment Baht (178.4) million, 2) provision for retirement benefits of Baht (49.8) million (details in Note 9 of financial statement), and 3) tax expenses of indirect associate in Vietnam Baht (37.1) million (details in Note 6 of financial statement).

Summary of income statement for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 (Consolidated)

Note: *Gross profit margin = (Revenue from sales of goods - Cost of sales of goods) / Total sales

provision for retirement benefits of Baht (49.8) million (details in Note 9 of financial statement), and 3) tax expenses of indirect associate in Vietnam Baht (37.1) million (details in Note 6 of financial statement). Excluding these

In 1H19, the Company opened one new department store in Phayao. Currently, the Company operates 49 branches in Thailand (11 branches in Bangkok Metropolitan Region and 38 branches in up-country) and 1 branch** in Vietnam.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for 3 months and 6 months ended 30 June 2019

Summary of statement of financial position as of 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 (Consolidated)

Unit: Million Baht Increase 30-Jun-19 31-Dec-182 (Decrease) % Change Cash and cash equivalents 1,163 1,894 (731) (38.6%) Trade accounts receivable 427 497 (70) (14.1%) Inventories 2,276 2,241 36 1.6% Other current assets 552 828 (276) (33.4%) Fixed assets1 17,603 17,913 (311) (1.7%) Other non-current assets 4,917 4,933 (16) (0.3%) Total assets 26,937 28,305 (1,368) (4.8%) Trade accounts payable 4,116 5,229 (1,113) (21.3%) Short-term loans & current portion of long-term loans 1,255 565 690 122.1% Other current liabilities 1,697 2,239 (542) (24.2%) Long-term loans 10 109 (100) (91.3%) Other non-current liabilities 1,394 1,340 54 4.0% Total liabilities 8,472 9,483 (1,011) (10.7%) Total equity 18,465 18,822 (357) (1.9%) Total liabilities and equity 26,937 28,305 (1,368) (4.8%)

Note: 1Fixed assets include investment properties, property, plant and equipment, and leasehold rights 2Reclassification of some accounts as disclosed in Note 17 of the Company's financial statement in 2Q19

As of 30 June 2019, total assets amounted to Baht 26,937 million, decreased by Baht 1,368 million or 4.8% from the end of 2018, mainly from decrease in cash, trade accounts receivable, other receivable, and fixed assets. Total liabilities amounted to Baht 8,472 million, decreased by Baht 1,011 million or 10.7% from the end of 2018, mainly from payment of trade and other payable. Total equity was Baht 18,465 million, decreased by Baht 357 million or 1.9%, resulted from dividend payment in 2Q19.

Capital Structure

As of 30 June 2019, the Company's capital structure comprised of total liabilities of Baht 8,472 million, which included interest-bearing debt Baht 1,265 million, and total shareholders' equity totaled Baht 18,465 million. Total liabilities to equity ratio of 0.5 times, while interest-bearing debt to equity ratio was at 0.07 times.

