Robit Plc: Correction: Robit Plc Financial Statements Release 1 january – 31 December: Net Sales Back to Growth Path, Cash Flow Developed Positively

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 FEBRUARY 2020 AT19.35



CORRECTION: ROBIT PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER: NET SALES BACK TO GROWTH PATH, CASH FLOW DEVELOPED POSITIVELY



Robit Plc makes a correction to reported vale of the earnings per share value in the table 'Financial performance and earning per share' on page 4. Earnings per share is reported to be -0,07. Correct EPS is -1,21 euros.

Table 'Financial performance and earning per share' on page 4. Information to be corrected Q4/2019 Q4/2019 2019 2018 Earnings per share (EPS), euro -0,12 -0,07 -0,35 -1,49 Corrected infromation Earnings per share (EPS), euro -0,12 -1,21 -0,35 -1,49

The same information has been reported in summary of the financial statements in the las line of the comprehensive income statement, where the value has been correctly reported.

ROBIT PLC

Ilkka Miettinen

CFO

Further information:

Ilkka Miettinen, CFO

+358 50 384 8318



Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 14 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, the UK and the USA. Robit's shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

iettinen@robitgroup.com