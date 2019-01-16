Roblox : Hires Laura Higgins to Lead New Digital Civility Initiative

Higgins brings 20+ years experience building proven online safety and
digital civility programs
Roblox,
the most popular online entertainment platform for kids and teens, today
launched a new digital civility initiative with the hiring of Laura
Higgins as its Director of Digital Civility. Higgins will lead the
company’s ongoing investment to provide the Roblox community with the
skills needed to create positive online experiences. Higgins brings over
20 years of experience managing and promoting social care and support
services, as well as creating online safety and digital civility
programs.
“Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play,” said
David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox. “As a training ground for
life, we are fostering the new behaviors and skills that digital
citizens need in this rapidly changing world. I’m pleased Laura will be
joining us to help guide our efforts in this important area.”
Roblox’s Digital Civility Initiative will create and expand programs
that empower kids, teens, parents, and caregivers with the skills to
create positive online experiences. Efforts will include enhancing the
in-game experience for players, improving programs and resources for
parents and caregivers, and extending Roblox’s work with schools and
educators.
Higgins will partner with digital safety leaders around the world to
identify technology and behavioral trends that can help Roblox further
strengthen its platform. She will work to create a safe environment for
building strong life skills while also ensuring a fun, productive
experience for everyone. In addition, she will develop educational
resources for players, parents, and caregivers to promote community
safety and digital civility best practices.
“Because Roblox is rapidly growing into one of the most popular places
for kids and teens to hang out and play online, we have a duty to make
sure that when they use our platform they can explore their creativity
freely and safely,” commented Higgins. “We have an opportunity to engage
with young people in a unique way, and I hope that by listening to them
and giving them a voice, we can help shape their positive behaviors both
online and offline. I am beyond delighted to be joining this world-class
team of innovators, and I look forward to working with external partners
around the world.”
ABOUT LAURA HIGGINS
Laura Higgins has relentlessly pursued her vision for safe and
productive online experiences for kids throughout her career. Most
recently she served as the Online Safety Operations Manager at the South
West Grid for Learning (SWGfL) over the past eight years, where she
managed numerous services including the Professionals Online Safety
Helpline (POSH), a support service for the children’s workforce in the
UK. POSH provides advice about online and digital safety issues
affecting children and is part of the UK Safer Internet Centre, a
partnership of three leading organizations: SWGfL, Childnet
International, and Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), with one mission --
to promote the safe and responsible use of technology for young people.
She was previously a Committee Member for BBC Children in Need and is a
Senior Visiting Fellow in Online Safeguarding at the University of
Suffolk.
ABOUT ROBLOX
Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every
month, more than 80 million people around the world have fun with
friends as they explore millions of immersive digital worlds. All of
these digital worlds are built by the Roblox community, made up of over
2 million creators. Comscore ranks Roblox as one of the top online
entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on both
average monthly visits and time spent. For more information, please
visit https://corp.roblox.com/.
