Roblox : Hires Laura Higgins to Lead New Digital Civility Initiative

Roblox, the most popular online entertainment platform for kids and teens, today launched a new digital civility initiative with the hiring of Laura Higgins as its Director of Digital Civility. Higgins will lead the company’s ongoing investment to provide the Roblox community with the skills needed to create positive online experiences. Higgins brings over 20 years of experience managing and promoting social care and support services, as well as creating online safety and digital civility programs.

“Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play,” said David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox. “As a training ground for life, we are fostering the new behaviors and skills that digital citizens need in this rapidly changing world. I’m pleased Laura will be joining us to help guide our efforts in this important area.”

Roblox’s Digital Civility Initiative will create and expand programs that empower kids, teens, parents, and caregivers with the skills to create positive online experiences. Efforts will include enhancing the in-game experience for players, improving programs and resources for parents and caregivers, and extending Roblox’s work with schools and educators.

Higgins will partner with digital safety leaders around the world to identify technology and behavioral trends that can help Roblox further strengthen its platform. She will work to create a safe environment for building strong life skills while also ensuring a fun, productive experience for everyone. In addition, she will develop educational resources for players, parents, and caregivers to promote community safety and digital civility best practices.

“Because Roblox is rapidly growing into one of the most popular places for kids and teens to hang out and play online, we have a duty to make sure that when they use our platform they can explore their creativity freely and safely,” commented Higgins. “We have an opportunity to engage with young people in a unique way, and I hope that by listening to them and giving them a voice, we can help shape their positive behaviors both online and offline. I am beyond delighted to be joining this world-class team of innovators, and I look forward to working with external partners around the world.”

ABOUT LAURA HIGGINS

Laura Higgins has relentlessly pursued her vision for safe and productive online experiences for kids throughout her career. Most recently she served as the Online Safety Operations Manager at the South West Grid for Learning (SWGfL) over the past eight years, where she managed numerous services including the Professionals Online Safety Helpline (POSH), a support service for the children’s workforce in the UK. POSH provides advice about online and digital safety issues affecting children and is part of the UK Safer Internet Centre, a partnership of three leading organizations: SWGfL, Childnet International, and Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), with one mission -- to promote the safe and responsible use of technology for young people. She was previously a Committee Member for BBC Children in Need and is a Senior Visiting Fellow in Online Safeguarding at the University of Suffolk.

ABOUT ROBLOX

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 80 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital worlds. All of these digital worlds are built by the Roblox community, made up of over 2 million creators. Comscore ranks Roblox as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on both average monthly visits and time spent. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com/.

