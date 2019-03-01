Roblox Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Roblox, one of the most popular online entertainment platforms for kids and teens, as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Roblox took the No. 16 spot on the Small and Medium Companies list.

The ranking considered more than 30,000 employee surveys from companies across the San Francisco Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“Roblox is all about inspiring and empowering people to learn, create and explore new ideas – that goes for both the experiences on our platform as well as for our employees,” said David Baszucki, co-founder and CEO of Roblox. “Our superpower is our fierce commitment to creating a positive place to work and play. Our employees have the tools and the mandate to chase big game changing ideas. Together, we hope to set an example for a global community of creators and entrepreneurs who follow in our footsteps.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces.

“Employers in the Bay Area face a competitive labor market as well as an incredible diversity of local and international talent attracted to its opportunities,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Roblox stand out from the crowd, intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all, driving their innovation and success through their people.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 80 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over 2 million creators. Comscore ranks Roblox as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on both average monthly visits and time spent. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 30,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Bay Area. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

