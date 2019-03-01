Roblox Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Roblox, one of the most
popular online entertainment platforms for kids and teens, as one of the
2019 Best
Workplaces in the Bay Area. Roblox took the No. 16 spot on the Small
and Medium Companies list.
The ranking considered more than 30,000 employee surveys from companies
across the San Francisco Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people
analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team
members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which
employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the
fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among
the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies
who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do
for the organization.
“Roblox is all about inspiring and empowering people to learn, create
and explore new ideas – that goes for both the experiences on our
platform as well as for our employees,” said David Baszucki, co-founder
and CEO of Roblox. “Our superpower is our fierce commitment to creating
a positive place to work and play. Our employees have the tools and the
mandate to chase big game changing ideas. Together, we hope to set an
example for a global community of creators and entrepreneurs who follow
in our footsteps.”
The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area stand out for excelling in one of
the nation’s most competitive marketplaces.
“Employers in the Bay Area face a competitive labor market as well as an
incredible diversity of local and international talent attracted to its
opportunities,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.
“Organizations like Roblox stand out from the crowd, intentionally
growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all,
driving their innovation and success through their people.”
The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series
of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee
feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.
About Roblox
Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every
month, more than 80 million people around the world have fun with
friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All
of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over
2 million creators. Comscore ranks Roblox as one of the top online
entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on both
average monthly visits and time spent. For more information, please
visit https://corp.roblox.com.
About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven
methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from
more than 30,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified
organizations in the Bay Area. To learn more about Great Place to Work
Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with
FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that
helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace
culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its
SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to
the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust,
high-performance culture.
