Robomart Engages Seasoned Silicon Valley CFO

06/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

MILPITAS, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robomart, the Silicon Valley based leader in store-hailing autonomous vehicles, announced the addition of Silicon Valley financial executive Edward P. Kinsey to lead the company’s strategic financial planning and fund-raising activities. Mr. Kinsey is a serial entrepreneur and senior executive with over 25 years of experience leading and investing in fast-paced high-growth start-up companies. As the co-founding CFO of e-commerce giant Ariba, Mr. Kinsey led all finance, M&A, investor relations, legal, employee healthcare and retention programs, facilities and international operations from the start of the company through an IPO and into profitability.

Robomart founder and CEO Ali Ahmed commented: “We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Edward to our team at Robomart. Strategic planning and funding are critical to Robomart’s success and Edward’s vast experience will guide us with confidence as we move into a new and accelerated phase of customer expansion and technology development.”

Mr. Kinsey brings expertise in financial planning and management with a focus on highly-scaled growth, strategic planning and operational execution. In addition to Ariba, Mr. Kinsey was the founder and CEO of Impel It!, Inc. and holds patents in e-commerce. He has also been an investor in many successful high tech companies and a contributor to their growth and success and most recently served on the Advisory Board of Docusign during the period when they prepared and executed a highly successful IPO.

Mr. Kinsey added: “I’ve been in awe of Robomart’s tremendous success in seeing this market opportunity and building a product to provide retailers with an extended reach in selling their products and attracting new customers. I look forward to contributing my talents to support the business as it spreads its wings.”

About Robomart

Based in Milpitas, Calif., Robomart, Inc. has created the world's first store-hailing service through its on-demand, self-driving stores. Robomarts are fully electric road vehicles engineered with cutting-edge technology, including driverless tech for autonomy, teleoperations for safety, a checkout-free system for convenience, and purpose-built refrigeration for cooling. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise in autonomous vehicles, on-demand delivery, and food retailing, the company’s mission is to create the most accessible and immediate way to shop. To learn more about Robomart, visit robomart.co.

Press Contact:
contact@robomart.co

Primary Logo


