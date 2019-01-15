Log in
Robotic Coffee Company, Briggo, Teams Up with Mediasite to Power Customized Digital Marketing to Customers

01/15/2019 | 07:01am EST

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCQB: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, has teamed up with Briggo, the leader in Connected Coffee, to deliver a customized entertainment experience to coffee drinkers. 

Briggo customers can order their fully-customized cup of gourmet coffee via mobile app or touch screen in airports, convention centers, and corporate offices while a robotic barista prepares the drink. The 40 square foot “Coffee Haus” features video panels that now deliver location-, product- and brand-specific entertainment and messaging to customers during their shopping experience. Before integrating Mediasite, Briggo was displaying web-based static content.

“Video content is no longer a nice-to-have, it is a critical asset for Briggo in terms of conveying our unique, completely modern retail experience,” said Mike Westgate, VP of Marketing, Briggo. “We think of our Coffee Haus as a theater showcasing both the live, robotic drink production and experiential digital content. The ability to customize and adjust our messaging and visual media in near real-time brings the idea of connected coffee to life.”

The cloud-based integration between Mediasite and Briggo uses big data and analytics to deliver the content based on each Coffee Haus’ location. A Coffee Haus in Austin’s airport, for example, promotes videos about ordering ahead of the gate, ads for Austin lifestyles and seasonal topics. A machine located in one of its many corporate settings such as Dell, streams video and imagery focused on culture, coffee-based incentive programs and loyalty offers. 

All of the videos are created by Briggo and uploaded into Mediasite. Mediasite then combs through the collection of videos and organizes them into categories each machine can pull from. Each Coffee Haus identifies itself to Mediasite based on location. 

“The ability to reliably manage and deliver video content across our fleet of Coffee Hauses is a critical element of our strategy to scale and grow,” said Scott Snyder, VP of Retail and Software, Briggo. “Video content is essential to the overall Briggo experience and with our Mediasite integration we are able to develop and manage that content easily from a single location.”

“Video is the most powerful medium there is, more persuasive than written text. Combined with AI-enabled technology, the possibilities to deliver the most dynamic and engaging content are endless. We are excited to join forces with Briggo to deliver relevant marketing videos for its consumers,” said Rob Lipps, Executive Vice President, Sonic Foundry.

Trusted by 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, the Mediasite video content management and webcasting system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. 

About Briggo
Austin-based Briggo is the leader in Connected Coffee, empowering people to create their perfectly customized, gourmet coffees on-demand. The Connected Coffee Experience leverages Briggo’s whole-bean Latin American blend, fresh dairy, and gourmet syrups to deliver quality, consistency, and convenience through a mobile app and robotic Coffee Haus. Learn more at https://briggo.com or connect with us on social media @drinkbriggo. 

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.
Sonic Foundry (OTCQB:SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2019 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications
Sonic Foundry
920.226.0269
nicolew@sonicfoundry.com

