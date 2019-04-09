Robotic VISION Technologies Announces its Exclusive Patent License to 5 Newly Granted Patents to Advance Machine Vision Automation

Robotic VISION Technologies, Inc. (RVT), announces today its exclusive
license to 5 newly granted patents from the U.S. Patent & Trademark
Office. RVT owns the exclusive right and license, without geographic
limitation and for the life of the patents, to use, sublicense, or sell
licensed products under the recently granted patents. RVT has long been
active in creating and protecting new IP to usher in the next generation
of machine vision and structured light-based 3D image detection. RVT now
owns a portfolio of 20 granted patents, exclusive licenses and pending
future-thinking inventions.
“Our efforts at RVT have been to create a valuable business around our
protected technology,” said Founder & CEO Rick Weidinger. “We have
strived to create a moat surrounding this valuable business in the
middle. Our moat is our patent and exclusive license portfolio
protecting our best-in-class machine vision and 3D facial recognition
imaging technology.”
The 5 newly granted patents from the US Patent & Trademark office are
the following:
-
3D Object Rotation-Based Mechanical Parts Selection through 2D
Image Processing
A technique using white balancing and
object-rotation in machine vision systems to recognize locations of 3D
objects with 2D images. May be applied to recognition of industrial
parts in a factory, or automatic 3D modeling of machine parts for
printing.
-
Orientation-Based Hashing for Fast Item Orientation Sensing
A
machine learning technique in which a hash table of pre-computed parts
in a finite number of poses is used to reduce the vision system cycle
time by over 10X in cases where the parts come in a known set of
orientations. May be applied to automatic part handling for merchants
that do most of their business via delivery. Eliminates as many as 60%
of the steps from conventional pose estimation.
-
Incidental Robot-Human Contact Detection
All human life
generates small vibrations in a particular range of frequencies. By
mounting inexpensive sensors on a robot contact, a human being can be
detected and the robot stopped safely and then restarted once
detection exits. Detectors may be applied to robotic arms, as well as
cages, handrails and supports. Works in cluttered environments and in
dark, smoke, and fog.
-
Stable Grasp Point Selection for Robot Grippers with Machine Vision
& Ultrasound Beam Forming
A technique that utilizes
feedback from a 3D vision system or ultrasound measurement to select
grasping points on an object. Enables robots to adapt pick positions
on the fly. Using ultrasonic beam forming, newly encountered objects
with rigid, hard or soft surfaces can be more effectively grasped.
-
Coordination of Multiple Structured Light-Based 3D Image Detectors
Patterns
of structured light other than simple laser lines are created that
increase the accuracy and speed in which the 3D vision computation can
take place by overlaying multiple colors and type of line and dot
patterns on a smooth featureless object. This is, among additional
uses, a facial recognition method and process of controlling how light
is shined on an object to provide a more accurate input to any vision
system through structured elimination.
“This new set of patents and exclusive licenses are the results of the
insight and amazing efforts of RVT’s partnerships & software development
teams,” Weidinger said. “The company could not be better positioned for
growth into the next generation of machine vision.”
"Intelligent vision will continue to change markets and require
technical excellence as we embrace it at RVT,” said Chief Optical
Scientist Dr. John Brownlee. “These new patents will protect people
working with robots, robots working in challenging environments, and
handling the hardest of vision problems including facial recognition in
mobile and security settings,” Brownlee said. “It's a long time coming,
but we have invested in a technical ecosystem that can wed things like
collaborative physical human-robot interactions and spoof-proof 3D
vision to provide better machine intelligence across myriad realms of
innovation."
SEE, THINK, DO
About Robotic VISION Technologies, Inc.
Robotic VISION Technologies, Inc., a privately held machine vision
software company, is a recognized leader in the field of 3D Vision
Guided Robotics (VGR™). RVT’s 2D, 2.5D, and 3D vision guidance software
platform allows robots to “See, Think, Do.” RVT’s software and
vision technologies enable and improve image & facial recognition,
machine vision, machine learning, and robot guidance processes in
industrial and non-industrial markets. RVT has recently developed a 3D
vision guidance system for the collaborative robot market and has been
designated as a Certified System Integrator by Universal Robots (UR) as
well as tested and accepted into the UR+ certified third-party preferred
solutions vendor for machine vision software - UR’s cornerstone robot
ecosystem. The company’s main 3D vision solution was honored with the
Henry Ford Technology Award as well as the BAE Chairman’s Award for
outstanding service. Major manufacturers using RVT’s products include
Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Harley-Davidson,
Boeing, Duracell and Johnson & Johnson. RVT’s Vision Factory™ software
platform is installed in hundreds of systems worldwide and operates
every day controlling over one-half billion dollars of capital
equipment. RVT holds a portfolio of 20 granted patents, exclusive
licenses and pending future-thinking inventions.
For more information, visit roboticvisiontech.com
or email us at the RVT Media Group: contactus@roboticvisiontech.com.
