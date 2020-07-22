Log in
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Changing Lifestyles and Tech Savvy Population to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

07/22/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the robotic vacuum cleaner market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005579/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What is the year-over-year growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in 2020?
    A.     As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth of the global market in 2020 is 17.35%.
  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    A. Vacuum cleaning only.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
    A. Changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    A. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during 2020-2024.
  • What are the top players in the market?
    A. AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., and iRobot Corp. are the top players in the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., and iRobot Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Residential Sector
    • Commercial Sector
  • Charging
    • Manual Charging
    • Automatic Charging
  • Application
    • Vacuum Cleaning Only
    • Vacuum Cleaning And Mopping
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40096

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The robotic vacuum cleaner market report covers the following areas:

  • Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size
  • Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends
  • Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of the internet of clean (IoC) as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the robotic vacuum cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic vacuum cleaner market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Residential sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CHARGING
  • Market segmentation by type of charging

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of low-cost robotic vacuum cleaners
  • Internet of Clean (IoC)
  • Increasing adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners at airports
  • Additional features in robotic vacuum cleaners
  • High demand for energy-efficient devices in Europe

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Electrolux
  • Dyson Ltd.
  • ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd.
  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
  • iRobot Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.