Robotics Summit & Expo Launches Academic Outreach Program

Program to accelerate the development of commercial robotics systems by providing complimentary and discounted registration packages for universities and research institutions to attend international robotics engineering event.

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media today announced the launch of the Robotics Summit & Expo Academic Outreach Program. Under the program, complimentary and discounted registrations are made available for academic groups to attend the Robotics Summit and Expo, the international engineering event for producers of commercial class robotics systems. The Robotics Summit takes place June 5-6, 2019 at the Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA.

Dan Kara, VP of Robotics at WTWH Media, notes, “The Robotics Summit and Expo brings together in one place, at one time, technical and business professionals from across the globe to share knowledge, experience and insights with the goal of driving robotics development and innovation forward. As such, the event provides students, academicians and researchers – those building the next generation of commercial robotics systems – with a great opportunity to learn from the leading companies and entrepreneurs sharing their robotics development experiences and expertise. The Robotics Summit & Expo is also a great way for students and researchers to meet with companies seeking top robotics and engineering talent.”

Under the Robotics Summit Academic Outreach Program, students, researchers and educators can participate in the Robotics Summit & Expo in three different ways:

Two Complimentary Full Conference Passes - Colleges, universities and research institutions are provided with two complimentary full conference passes to the Robotics Summit & Expo.

Discounts on Full Conference Passes – Once the two complimentary full conference passes are utilized, researchers and educators can register for a full conference pass to Robotics Summit & Expo at the academic rate of $295 (versus a full price of $595).

Robotics Engineering Career Fair - A Robotics Engineering Career Fair, sponsored by MassRobotics and co-located with the Robot Summit & Expo, takes place on June 6, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. To register for the career fair, please visit roboticssummit.com/massrobotics-career-fair/.

Registration and Information

To apply to the Robotics Summit Academic Outreach Program, or to receive additional information, please contact Christina Lograsso (E: clograsso@wtwhmedia.com, P: +1 (216) 386-6688).

About The Robotics Summit

The Robotics Summit and Expo brings together the brightest minds in robotics from around the world to share their commercial robotics development experiences and expertise. Tracks in the Robotics Summit include Technologies, Tools and Platforms; Design and Development; and Manufacturability, Production and Distribution. For additional details and registration information, visit roboticssummit.com.

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable energy, retail and robotics markets with more than 40 web sites, live & digital events, custom marketing technology services and seven print publications. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006017/en/