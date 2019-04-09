Robotics Summit & Expo Launches Academic Outreach Program

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media today announced the launch of
the Robotics Summit & Expo Academic Outreach Program. Under the program,
complimentary and discounted registrations are made available for
academic groups to attend the Robotics Summit and Expo, the
international engineering event for producers of commercial class
robotics systems. The Robotics
Summit takes place June 5-6, 2019 at the Seaport World Trade Center,
Boston, MA.
Dan Kara, VP of Robotics at WTWH Media, notes, “The Robotics Summit and
Expo brings together in one place, at one time, technical and business
professionals from across the globe to share knowledge, experience and
insights with the goal of driving robotics development and innovation
forward. As such, the event provides students, academicians and
researchers – those building the next generation of commercial robotics
systems – with a great opportunity to learn from the leading companies
and entrepreneurs sharing their robotics development experiences and
expertise. The Robotics Summit & Expo is also a great way for students
and researchers to meet with companies seeking top robotics and
engineering talent.”
Under the Robotics Summit Academic Outreach Program, students,
researchers and educators can participate in the Robotics Summit & Expo
in three different ways:
-
Two Complimentary Full Conference Passes - Colleges, universities and
research institutions are provided with two complimentary full
conference passes to the Robotics Summit & Expo.
-
Discounts on Full Conference Passes – Once the two complimentary full
conference passes are utilized, researchers and educators can register
for a full conference pass to Robotics Summit & Expo at the academic
rate of $295 (versus a full price of $595).
-
Robotics Engineering Career Fair - A Robotics Engineering Career Fair,
sponsored by MassRobotics and co-located with the Robot Summit & Expo,
takes place on June 6, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. To register for
the career fair, please visit roboticssummit.com/massrobotics-career-fair/.
Registration and Information
To apply to the Robotics Summit Academic Outreach Program, or to receive
additional information, please contact Christina Lograsso (E: clograsso@wtwhmedia.com,
P: +1 (216) 386-6688).
About The Robotics Summit
The Robotics Summit and Expo brings together the brightest minds in
robotics from around the world to share their commercial robotics
development experiences and expertise. Tracks in the Robotics Summit
include Technologies, Tools and Platforms; Design and Development; and
Manufacturability, Production and Distribution. For additional details
and registration information, visit roboticssummit.com.
About WTWH Media, LLC
WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the
electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable
energy, retail and robotics markets with more than 40 web sites, live &
digital events, custom marketing technology services and seven print
publications. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.
