Robotiquality : Releases Industrial Automation Market Report 2019-2021

09/27/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

The outlook for Industrial Automation in the Midwestern United States, specifically Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, has been calculated and compiled by analysts at Indianapolis-based company Robotiquality whose comeuppance set the stage for Indianapolis’s up and coming presence in the field of Industrial Automation.

In this report, analysts calculate Midwestern Industrial Automation markets will continue outpacing similar markets due to automation of factories. The use of these robotic systems will increase demand for mechatronic systems and additive manufacturing, and decrease price points for new businesses wishing to join the automation revolution.

The report forecasts a 15% CAGR for the Midwestern Industrial Automation market through 2021, representing 32% of this industry’s growth in the domestic United States. The total market investment in the Midwest will exceed 12 billion dollars between 2019-2021.

The report’s estimated CAGR gives a critical analysis for the Midwestern states and sets a new trend in expectations through 2021, analyzing sales and providing advice to reduce waste and increase efficiency. Industrial Automation in expected to experience exponential growth by 2021, catapulting Midwestern businesses into a new climate of unprecedented automation, streamlining efficiency and improving growth potential.

This report is available now at: https://www.robotiquality.com/2019iareport/

Robotiquality is a premier consulting firm for custom digital control systems, mechanical CAD, control electronics, mechanotronic systems, and additive manufacturing located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Please visit us at https://www.robotiquality.com

For more information, reach us at pr@robotiquality.com.

https://www.robotiquality.com/news/press-releases/industrial-automation-market-report-2019-2021/


© Business Wire 2019
