Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roche wins U.S. nod for COVID-19 antibody test, aims to boost output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 08:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen in Basel

By Aakriti Bhalla and John Miller

Roche has won emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to determine whether people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200503:nGNE71pdqt on Sunday.

Thomas Schinecker, Roche's head of diagnostics, said the company aims to more than double production of tests from about 50 million a month to significantly more than 100 million a month by the end of the year.

Governments, businesses and individuals are seeking such blood tests to learn who may have had the disease, who may have some immunity and to potentially craft strategies to help end national lockdowns.

Basel-based Roche, which also makes molecular tests to identify active COVID-19 infections, said its antibody test has a specificity rate exceeding 99.8% and sensitivity of 100%, meaning tests would show very few false positives and no false negatives.

A false-positive result could lead to the mistaken conclusion that someone has immunity. Roche said its test relies on intravenous blood draws, with higher accuracy than finger-prick tests.

"If you take blood from a finger prick, you will never be able to achieve the same level of specificity that you will achieve ... when you take blood from the vein," Schinecker said.

"You have to have very, very high specificity. Even 0.1% or 0.2% makes a difference."

RIVALS' TESTS

Similar antibody tests have also been developed by companies including U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Italy's DiaSorin.

Abbott has said the specificity and sensitivity of its test are 99.5% and 100% respectively. Diasorin has said its Liason XL test has 97.4% sensitivity and 98.5% specificity.

As demand escalates for antibody tests, an array of distributors with no background or established testing competency have also joined the experienced companies in an all-but-unregulated marketplace in the United States, according to a Reuters investigation.

Roche did not disclose a price for its test but said that it would be identical worldwide.

Schinecker foresees a high need for testing healthcare workers and their families for exposure, and those who showed signs and symptoms, to see if they have antibodies.

While antibodies typically confer some immunity, Schinecker acknowledged that much remains to be learned about the novel coronavirus before drawing definitive conclusions.

"Since this virus is not well known, one can hypothesise, but the proof will take longer," he said. "Testing these people ... is key to seeing whether or not people really have developed immunity."

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIASORIN S.P.A. -4.25% 155.3 Delayed Quote.34.58%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -1.87% 335.45 Delayed Quote.6.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in iQIYI, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – IQ
GL
09:22aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZM
GL
09:15aTOTAL S A : Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea
DJ
09:15aBOEING : Pentagon, Treasury Have $17 Billion Stimulus Money to Lend, But There's Little Interest
DJ
09:06aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in VMware, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VMW
GL
08:56aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. - RTIX
GL
08:48aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XP, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XP
GL
08:33aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Paysign, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PAYS
GL
08:30aTHYSSENKRUPP SEES CORONAVIRUS CASH SQUEEZE DESPITE ELEVATOR SALE : letter
RE
08:20aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Gulfport Energy Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GPOR
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S. airlines - Buffett
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..
4Roche wins U.S. nod for COVID-19 antibody test, aims to boost output
5U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group