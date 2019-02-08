Rochon Genova LLP commences class action on behalf of shareholders of Aphria Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ROCHON GENOVA LLP has commenced a class action in Ontario on behalf of shareholders of Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA, NYSE: APHA) who acquired their Aphria securities between January 29, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018. The class action seeks damages from Aphria and others arising out of alleged misrepresentations in Aphria's required public disclosure.

The alleged misrepresentations relate to Aphria's disclosure to the market regarding its acquisition of assets and entities involved in the cannabis industry in several jurisdictions.

Joel P. Rochon, Managing Partner at Rochon Genova, said: "Accurate and timely public disclosure is the lifeblood of our capital markets. Investors are entitled to full, true and plain disclosure about Ontario reporting issuers in order that they may make informed decision as to whether to buy, hold or sell securities. Proper disclosure levels the playing field among all investors, and without it investors are harmed, and the integrity of our capital markets is called into question."

SOURCE ROCHON GENOVA LLP