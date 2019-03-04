Log in
Rock and Roll with the Stones at TIAA Bank Field

03/04/2019 | 11:21am EST

TIAA Bank is offering fans nationwide a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to see The Rolling Stones on April 24, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. Fans can enter to win today through April 5, 2019, by visiting www.tiaabank.com/rollingstones.

The Grand Prize winner and a guest will receive tickets to The Rolling Stones concert at TIAA Bank Field, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and ground transportation.

“When TIAA Bank Field hosts a concert of this caliber, we want to share that experience with our clients and future clients nationwide,” said Blake Wilson, chairman and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. “TIAA Bank is excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime experience at The Bank.”

TIAA is a founding member of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a 501(c)(6) organization formed to create awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income. The Alliance is the sole sponsor of the “Stones No Filter” concert tour.

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Rolling Stones at The Bank Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry period from 2/28/19, 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 4/5/19 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To enter and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit www.TIAABank.com/rollingstones. A total of 1 prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $4,700. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA, FSB, 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA’s Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
