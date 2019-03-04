Rock and Roll with the Stones at TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank is offering fans nationwide a chance to win the trip of a
lifetime to see The Rolling Stones on April 24, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field
in Jacksonville, FL. Fans can enter to win today through April 5, 2019,
by visiting www.tiaabank.com/rollingstones.
The Grand Prize winner and a guest will receive tickets to The Rolling
Stones concert at TIAA Bank Field, roundtrip airfare, hotel
accommodations and ground transportation.
“When TIAA Bank Field hosts a concert of this caliber, we want to share
that experience with our clients and future clients nationwide,” said
Blake Wilson, chairman and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. “TIAA
Bank is excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime experience at The Bank.”
TIAA is a founding member of the Alliance
for Lifetime Income, a 501(c)(6) organization formed to create
awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected
lifetime income. The Alliance is the sole sponsor
of the “Stones No Filter” concert tour.
NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES
OF WINNING. The Rolling Stones at The Bank Sweepstakes is open to legal
residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry
period from 2/28/19, 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 4/5/19 11:59 p.m.
Eastern Time. To enter and for Official
Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit www.TIAABank.com/rollingstones.
A total of 1 prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value
of $4,700. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA, FSB, 501 Riverside Ave.,
Jacksonville, FL 32202.
About TIAA Bank
As a part of TIAA’s Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a
division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and
lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients
through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based
financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country.
More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005717/en/