RockPro's Windshield Repair Kits are in Stock and Selling Fast in the DIY Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RockPro Enterprises is showing fast growth and popularity as they take hold of the windshield repair industry with the launch of their new product.

Specializing in windshield repair, RockPro's one-of-a-kind patented process is the best DIY solution to fixing pesky windshield chips and pits. They remove bigger chips, better and faster than any competitor on the market – and all for a cheaper price!

Since their launch in March 2019 they have received astounding results and interest in their DIY kit. Currently you can find RockPro's DIY windshield repair kits on Amazon, Ebay, and in their three Las Vegas locations: 2915 Losee Road ste 101, 4726 Flamingo, and 3111 S. Valley View Blvd Ste 0-101.

With their finished product in hand and selling fast, RockPro just broke into Calgary in Alberta, Canada – finalizing a deal with Revolution Detailing Supply. They are also in negotiations with a large national auto supply dealer, working at making their easy to use repair kits accessible to all of us.

RockPro's revolutionary windshield repair equipment will also be featured in Motor Week and on the Motor Trend network, giving them a huge upcoming audience for both their commercial and DIY repair kits.

While their expansion is developing fast, they are proving they're ready for it, gearing up to be the go-to windshield repair kit in the United States.

For many retailers the big selling point is that RockPro's DIY kit can be successfully used by literally ANYONE. With an instructional video depicting a 4-year-old girl successfully repairing a chipped windshield in less than 10 minutes, they are proving their DIY kit is truly a DO IT YOURSELF SUCCESS!

RockPro's interchangeable hot and cold cartridge options, catering to various climates and weather changes, is proving to be a game changer for commercial fleets in need of fast windshield repair in any circumstance or situation.

The RockPro commercial unit is on track to become the standard in the auto repair industry. This kit is perfect for automotive body shops, mobile glass repair companies, wholesale automotive supply stores and commercial fleets. With a big pit adapter and a corner adapter the commercial repair kit can be adjusted to repair larger pits and all types of corners and edges. For a total cost of $59.99 , and with replacement cartridges as low as $1.75 each, the RockPro commercial unit is the most affordable and user-friendly windshield repair kit in the auto-repair industry.

The RockPro DIY unit is perfect for every garage, roadside emergency kit, and do-it-yourselfers. For a total cost of $19.99 they are the most affordable DIY windshield repair kits available today.

RockPro's repair kits have officially launched, and are stocked, so place your order now to ensure your shelves are stocked and your customers are guaranteed a successful chip repair process! Place your order on RockPro.info today!

