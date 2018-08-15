Rockcliff Metals : Announces Share Consolidation and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, ON - August 15, 2018 - Rockcliff Metals Corporation ('Rockcliff' or the 'Company') (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) wishes to announce that further to its press release of July 27, 2018, commencing at the open of the market on Thursday, August 16, 2018, the common shares of the Company will trade on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX Venture Exchange on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the 'Consolidation'). Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal to exchange their original common shares for post-consolidation common shares. Beneficial shareholders will have their accounts automatically adjusted. All fractions of post-consolidation common shares will be rounded to the next lowest whole number and such fractional common shares will be cancelled.

The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares on a post-consolidation basis is 77289R209. The name and trading symbol remain unchanged.

Immediately following the Consolidation, the Company will close its post-consolidated non-brokered private placement. A press release will be issued following completion of the closing providing particulars of the private placement.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

The Company is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on exploration and generating cash flow from future royalty payments on its base and precious metal assets located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. Rockcliff's extensive portfolio of properties, totalling in excess of 50,000 hectares, is located in and around the 100-year-old Snow Lake mining camp and hosts NI 43-101 compliant resources at the gold-rich Talbot Copper deposit and the Rail Copper deposit and historical zinc and zinc-copper deposits (the Lon Zinc-Copper deposit, the Bur Zinc-Copper deposit, the Morgan Zinc deposit and the down-dip continuation of the Pen Zinc deposit). The Company's properties also include Manitoba's first and highest-grade former lode-gold producer (Laguna Gold Property optioned to Kinross Gold), four additional gold-rich properties (SLG Gold Property, DSN Gold Property, Berry Creek Gold Property and Lucky Jack Gold Property optioned to Kinross Gold), a Net Smelter Royalty on the Tower Property slated for production in 2020 (the Tower Copper deposit) and the near-surface high-grade MacBride Zinc deposit (optioned to Nevada Zinc) located near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba. For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.