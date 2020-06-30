Rockcliff Metals : Continues Drill Program at Tower Property

Sudbury, ON - June 10, 2020 - Rockcliff Metals Corporation ('Rockcliff' or the 'Company') (CSE: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that an initial 3,000 metre drill program has commenced on its Tower Property. The drill program will initially focus on expanding the Tower deposit mineralization immediately south of hole TP20-080 which intersected 4.9% CuEq across a down hole width of 13.5 metres including 12.4% CuEq across 2.7 metres. The Tower deposit remains open along strike to the south and at depth.

Rockcliff is well-funded and is the largest development and exploration junior landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS ('Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide') district (copper, gold, zinc, silver) in the world.

Rockcliff's President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: 'It is exciting to commence the next phase of our Tower Project development. The key objective from the first phase of the summer drill program is to establish the extent of the newly discovered extension to the South and West of the main deposit. If it is of significance it will influence where the drilling will go for the Feasibility Study that will follow a successful Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA), currently underway with anticipated completion by end of July 2020.

Of special note in obtaining this renewed Drill Work Permit is the use of the Manitoba Government's streamlined permitting process, announced by Minister Pederson at PDAC in March 2020. The process has been very effective, especially considering the requirement to consult in virtual mode in order to manage COVID-19 protocols. Also of note is the continuing cooperation of our First Nations partner at the Tower Project, the Norway House Cree Nation. Their support in our permit application process was very helpful, and we look forward to extending the business partnership that benefitted both Rockcliff and Norway House. The relationship that Rockcliff is enjoying with NHCN at this phase of the project bodes well for a mutually beneficial relationship should the project proceed to construction phase.'

Larson Anderson Chief, Norway House Cree Nation commented: 'Norway House Cree Nation was pleased with the results of the partnership with Rockcliff Minerals during the 2019/2020 exploration/drill program at Tower. Chief Anderson is pleased to announce that the partnership has been extended as part of the 2020/2021 exploration/drill program. NHCN will continue to provide camp facilities as well as services such as cooks for camp meals, food provisions, and fuel. This is all part of NHCN's future of developing themselves as a full partner for socially and environmentally responsible mining companies.'

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to TSL Laboratories (TSL) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi-acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3,000 ppb) were reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 Assay Ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a fully functional +1,000 tonne per day leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt.

